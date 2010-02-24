Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437703375, 9780323292634

Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis

3rd Edition

Authors: Kathy McQuillen Martensen Kathy McQuillen Martensen
eBook ISBN: 9780323292634
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th February 2010
Page Count: 648
Description

The companion workbook for Radiographic Analysis, 3rd Edition, provides you with ample opportunities to practice and apply information from the text. With study questions, additional suboptimal images for analysis, and an answer key to guide you through the problems, you’ll have all the tools you need to hone your imaging and evaluation skills.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Content devoted entirely to improving radiographic positioning and technique.

  • Study questions for each procedure ensure you know what features need to be visible in an image and how to adjust when your images are suboptimal.

  • Extra images ensure you can identify poor quality images and recognize how they were produced.

  • Positioning and technique exercises prepare you for success in radiography practice.

Table of Contents

1. Guidelines for Image Analysis

2. Digital Radiography (NEW!)

3. Image Analysis of the Chest and Abdomen

4. Image Analysis of the Upper Extremity

5. Image Analysis of the Shoulder

6. Image Analysis of the Lower Extremity

7. Image Analysis of the Hip and Pelvis

8. Image Analysis of the Cervical and Thoracic Vertebrae

9. Image Analysis of the Lumbar Vertebrae, Sacrum, and Coccyx

10. Image Analysis of the Sternum and Ribs

11. Image Analysis of the Cranium

12. Image Analysis of the Digestive System

Answer Key

About the Author

Director of Radiologic Technology Education, Department of Radiology, The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA

Director of Radiologic Technology Education, Department of Radiology, The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA

