Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis
4th Edition
Description
Get all the tools you need to hone your imaging and evaluation skills with Kathy Martensen’s Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis, 4th Edition. This complete workbook offers ample opportunities to practice and apply information from the main Radiographic Image Analysis text via study questions for each procedure, positioning and technique exercises, and additional suboptimal images to identify. This new workbook edition features an expansion of pediatric, obesity, and trauma sections; plus, you can check your work in the answer key found in the back of the book.
Key Features
- Positioning and technique exercises prepare you for success in radiography practice.
- Suboptimal images with questions ensure you know and understand what features need to be visible in an image and how to adjust when the images are incorrect or poor.
- Extra images offer additional practice with identifying poor quality images and recognizing how they are produced.
- Study questions reinforce text material and prepare you for certification.
Table of Contents
1 Guidelines for Image Analysis
2 Visibility of Details
3 Image Analysis of the Chest and Abdomen
4 Image Analysis of the Upper Extremity
5 Image Analysis of the Shoulder
6 Image Analysis of the Lower Extremity
7 Image Analysis of the Hip and Pelvis
8 Image Analysis of the Cervical and Thoracic Vertebrae
9 Image Analysis of the Lumbar Vertebrae, Sacrum, and Coccyx
10 Image Analysis of the Sternum and Ribs
11 Image Analysis of the Cranium
12 Image Analysis of the Digestive System
Answer Key
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 10th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323280716
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354257
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354264
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323354240
About the Author
Kathy McQuillen Martensen
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Radiologic Technology Education, Department of Radiology, The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA