Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323280716, 9780323354257

Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis

4th Edition

Authors: Kathy McQuillen Martensen
Paperback ISBN: 9780323280716
eBook ISBN: 9780323354257
eBook ISBN: 9780323354264
eBook ISBN: 9780323354240
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Page Count: 584
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Get all the tools you need to hone your imaging and evaluation skills with Kathy Martensen’s Workbook for Radiographic Image Analysis, 4th Edition. This complete workbook offers ample opportunities to practice and apply information from the main Radiographic Image Analysis text via study questions for each procedure, positioning and technique exercises, and additional suboptimal images to identify. This new workbook edition features an expansion of pediatric, obesity, and trauma sections; plus, you can check your work in the answer key found in the back of the book.

Key Features

  • Positioning and technique exercises prepare you for success in radiography practice.
  • Suboptimal images with questions ensure you know and understand what features need to be visible in an image and how to adjust when the images are incorrect or poor.
  • Extra images offer additional practice with identifying poor quality images and recognizing how they are produced.
  • Study questions reinforce text material and prepare you for certification.

Table of Contents

1 Guidelines for Image Analysis
2 Visibility of Details
3 Image Analysis of the Chest and Abdomen
4 Image Analysis of the Upper Extremity
5 Image Analysis of the Shoulder
6 Image Analysis of the Lower Extremity
7 Image Analysis of the Hip and Pelvis
8 Image Analysis of the Cervical and Thoracic Vertebrae
9 Image Analysis of the Lumbar Vertebrae, Sacrum, and Coccyx
10 Image Analysis of the Sternum and Ribs
11 Image Analysis of the Cranium
12 Image Analysis of the Digestive System
Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
584
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Paperback ISBN:
9780323280716
eBook ISBN:
9780323354257
eBook ISBN:
9780323354264
eBook ISBN:
9780323354240

About the Author

Kathy McQuillen Martensen

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Radiologic Technology Education, Department of Radiology, The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.