Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323825085, 9780323753838

Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography

9th Edition

Authors: Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer Paula Visconti E. Russell Ritenour Kelli Welch Haynes
Paperback ISBN: 9780323825085
eBook ISBN: 9780323753838
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st October 2021
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Radiation Protection

  2. Interaction of X-Radiation with Matter

  3. Radiation Quantities and Units

  4. Radiation Monitoring

  5. Overview of Cell Biology

  6. Molecular and Cellular Radiation Biology

  7. Early Radiation Effects on Organ Systems

  8. Late Radiation Effects on Organ Systems

  9. Dose Limits for Exposure to Ionizing Radiation

  10. Management of Patient Radiation Dose during Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures

  11. Management of Imaging Personnel Radiation Dose during Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures

  12. Radioisotopes and Radiation Protection

Appendices

  1. Relationships between Systems of Units

  2. Standard Designations for Metric System Lengths, Electron Volt Energy Levels, and Frequency Spectrum Ranges

  3. Periodic Table of Elements

  4. Chance of a 50-KeV Photon Interacting with Atoms of Tissue as it Travels through 5 cm of Soft Tissue

  5. Relationship among Protons, Electromagnetic Waves, Wavelengths and Energy

  6. Compton Interaction

  7. Electron Shell Structure

  8. Revision of 10 CFR Part 35

  9. Consumer-Patient Radiation Health and Safety Act of 1981

Details

About the Authors

Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN

Paula Visconti

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ

E. Russell Ritenour

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN

Kelli Welch Haynes

