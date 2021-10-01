Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography
9th Edition
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Radiation Protection
- Interaction of X-Radiation with Matter
- Radiation Quantities and Units
- Radiation Monitoring
- Overview of Cell Biology
- Molecular and Cellular Radiation Biology
- Early Radiation Effects on Organ Systems
- Late Radiation Effects on Organ Systems
- Dose Limits for Exposure to Ionizing Radiation
- Management of Patient Radiation Dose during Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
- Management of Imaging Personnel Radiation Dose during Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
- Radioisotopes and Radiation Protection
Appendices
- Relationships between Systems of Units
- Standard Designations for Metric System Lengths, Electron Volt Energy Levels, and Frequency Spectrum Ranges
- Periodic Table of Elements
- Chance of a 50-KeV Photon Interacting with Atoms of Tissue as it Travels through 5 cm of Soft Tissue
- Relationship among Protons, Electromagnetic Waves, Wavelengths and Energy
- Compton Interaction
- Electron Shell Structure
- Revision of 10 CFR Part 35
- Consumer-Patient Radiation Health and Safety Act of 1981
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2022
- Published:
- 1st October 2021
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323825085
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323753838
About the Authors
Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN
Paula Visconti
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ
E. Russell Ritenour
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN
Kelli Welch Haynes
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.