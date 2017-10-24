Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography
8th Edition
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography, 8th Edition, this workbook provides a clear, comprehensive review of all the material included in the text. Study tools help enhance your understanding of radiation physics and radiation protection, and practical exercises help them apply their knowledge to the practice setting. With exercises that reflect the latest ARRT and ASRT curriculum guidelines, this comprehensive workbook helps you prepare for ARRT exam success.
Key Features
- A comprehensive review includes coverage of all the material included in the text, including x-radiation interaction, radiation quantities, cell biology, radiation biology, radiation effects, dose limits, patient and personnel protection, and radiation monitoring.
- A variety of question formats includes multiple choice, matching, short answer, fill-in-the-blank, true-false, labeling, general discussion items, and a post-test.
- Calculation exercises offer practice in applying the formulas and equations introduced in the text.
- Answers provided in the back of the book so you can easily check their work.
- Chapter highlights call out the most important information with an introductory paragraph and a bulleted summary.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Radiation Protection
2. Radiation: Types, Sources, and Doses Received
3. Interaction of X-Radiation with Matter
4. Radiation Quantities and Units
5. Radiation Monitoring
6. Overview of Cell Biology
7. Molecular and Cellular Radiation Biology
8. Early Tissue Reactions and Their Effects on Organ Systems
9. Stochastic Effects and Late Tissue Reactions of Radiation in Organ Systems
10. Dose Limits for Exposure to Ionizing Radiation
11. Equipment Design for Radiation Protection
12. Management of Patient Radiation Dose During Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
13. Radiation Safety in Computed Tomography and Mammography
14. Management of Imaging Personnel Radiation Dose During Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
15. Radioisotopes and Radiation Protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 24th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323555098
About the Author
Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN
Kelli Haynes
Paula Visconti
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ
E. Russell Ritenour
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN