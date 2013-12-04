Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography
7th Edition
Description
Enhance your understanding of radiation physics and radiation protection! Corresponding to the chapters in Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography, 7th Edition, by Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer, this workbook provides a clear, comprehensive review of all the material included in the text. Practical exercises help you apply your knowledge to the practice setting.
Key Features
A comprehensive review includes coverage of all the material included in the text, including x-radiation interaction, radiation quantities, cell biology, radiation biology, radiation effects, dose limits, patient and personnel protection, and radiation monitoring.
- Chapter highlights call out the most important information with an introductory paragraph and a bulleted summary.
- A variety of question formats includes multiple choice, matching, short answer, fill-in-the-blank, true-false, labeling, and crossword puzzles.
- Calculation exercises offer practice in applying the formulas and equations introduced in the text.
- Answers are provided in the back of the book so you can easily check your work.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Radiation Protection
2. Radiation: Types, Sources and Doses Received
3. Interaction of X-Radiation with Matter
4. Radiation Quantities and Units
5. Radiation Monitoring
6. Overview of Cell Biology
7. Molecular and Cellular Radiation Biology
8. Early Deterministic Radiation Effects on Organ Systems
9. Late Deterministic and Stochastic Radiation Effects on Organ Systems
10. Dose Limits for Exposure to Ionizing Radiation
11. Equipment Design for Radiation Protection
12. Management of Patient Radiation Dose during Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
13. Management of Imaging Personnel Radiation Dose During Diagnostic X-Ray Procedures
14. Radioisotopes and Radiation Protection
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292771
About the Author
Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN
Kelli Haynes
Paula Visconti
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ
E. Russell Ritenour
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN
Reviews
"This text would be a suitable supplementary reference for diagnostic and therapeutic radiology students alike. It provides a wide variety of exercises within the optional workbook and main text, which address a range of learning styles. The book is divided into 14 clear and appropriate sections and is easy to navigate. It is well written and easy to comprehend".
Reviewed by: Kirsten Farrell, University of Portsmouth Date: Nov 2014