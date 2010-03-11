Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323066082, 9780323292764

Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography

6th Edition

Authors: Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer Kelli Haynes Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer Paula Visconti E. Russell Ritenour
eBook ISBN: 9780323292764
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th March 2010
Page Count: 232
Description

With this workbook, you’ll enhance your understanding of the material in Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography, 6th Edition. Author Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer uses the same clear, accessible approach as in the textbook, taking difficult topics and making them easier for you to learn and apply. Matching the chapters in the text, this workbook ensures that you understand radiation physics and radiation protection and are ready to apply your knowledge in the practice setting.

Key Features

  • Each chapter covers all material included in the text, providing a comprehensive review.
  • Each chapter highlights important information with an introductory paragraph and a bulleted summary.
  • A variety of question formats including matching, short discussion items, true-false, multiple-choice, and fill-in-the blank questions.
  • Calculation exercises offer practice in using formulas and equations presented in the text.
  • All answers available in the back of the book so you can easily check your work.

Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323292764

About the Author

Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN

Kelli Haynes

Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer

Affiliations and Expertise

Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN

Paula Visconti

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ

E. Russell Ritenour

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN

