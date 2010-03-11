Workbook for Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography
6th Edition
Description
With this workbook, you’ll enhance your understanding of the material in Radiation Protection in Medical Radiography, 6th Edition. Author Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer uses the same clear, accessible approach as in the textbook, taking difficult topics and making them easier for you to learn and apply. Matching the chapters in the text, this workbook ensures that you understand radiation physics and radiation protection and are ready to apply your knowledge in the practice setting.
Key Features
- Each chapter covers all material included in the text, providing a comprehensive review.
- Each chapter highlights important information with an introductory paragraph and a bulleted summary.
- A variety of question formats including matching, short discussion items, true-false, multiple-choice, and fill-in-the blank questions.
- Calculation exercises offer practice in using formulas and equations presented in the text.
- All answers available in the back of the book so you can easily check your work.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 11th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292764
About the Author
Mary Alice Statkiewicz Sherer
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiography Instructor, High-Tech Institute, Nashville, TN
Paula Visconti
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Medical Physics, Radiation Safety Officer, Memorial Hospital of Burlington County, Mount Holly, NJ
E. Russell Ritenour
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director of Physics Section, Department of Radiology, University of Minnesota School of Medicine, Minneapolis, MN