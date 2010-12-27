Workbook for Principles and Practice of Veterinary Technology
3rd Edition
Master the content from your textbook with this helpful study tool! Corresponding to the chapters in Principles and Practice of Veterinary Technology, 3rd Edition, this workbook helps you understand and apply material with exercises, games, review questions, and more.
- Learning activities include definitions of key terms, comprehension exercises (short essays), matching questions, photo quizzes, completion questions (fill-in-the-blank), multiple-choice questions, case presentations, clinical applications, word searches, and crosswords puzzles.
- Chapter objectives match those in the textbook to help you focus on important concepts and understand how the material applies to the veterinary clinic setting.
Foundations of Veterinary Practice
1. Overview of Veterinary Technology
2. Ethical, Legal, and Safety Issues in Veterinary Medicine
3. Practice Management
4. Effective Communication in Veterinary Practice
5. Medical Terminology
Veterinary Diagnostics
6. Diagnostic Imaging
7. Hematology and Hemostasis
8. Clinical Chemistry and Serology
9. Microbiology, Cytology, and Urinalysis
10. Parasitology
Veterinary Therapeutics
11. Pharmacology and Pharmacy
12. Pathology, Response to Disease, and Preventive Medicine
13. Management of Wounds, Fractures, and Other Injuries
14. Anesthesia, Analgesia, and Anesthetic Nursing
15. Principles of Surgical Nursing
16. Fluid Therapy and Blood Transfusion
17. Emergency and Critical Care
18. Dentistry
19. Physical Therapy, Rehabilitation, and Complementary Medicine NEW!
Animal Care and Husbandry
20. Animal Behavior
21. Physical Restraint
22. Patient History and Physical Examination
23. Nutrition
24. Nursing Care of Dogs and Cats
25. Nursing Care of Horses
26. Nursing Care of Food Animals, Camelids, and Ratites
27. Nursing Care of Companion Birds, Reptiles, and Amphibians
28. Nursing Care of Orphaned and Injured Wild Animals
29. Nursing Care of Laboratory Animals
- No. of pages:
- 336
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 27th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291620
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323288019
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323077903
Margi Sirois
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia