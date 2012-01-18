Workbook for Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323072083, 9780323292115

Workbook for Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation

5th Edition

Physiological and Clinical Applications

Authors: Sandra Hinski J. Cairo Susan Pilbeam Sindee Karpel
eBook ISBN: 9780323292115
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 18th January 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Get the most out of Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation, 5th Edition, and prepare for the NBRC certification exam! Corresponding to the chapters in J.M. Cairo’s textbook, this workbook helps you focus your study on the most important information. A wide range of exercises includes key terms, crossword puzzles, critical thinking questions, NBRC-style multiple-choice questions, case studies, waveform analysis, ventilation data analysis, and fill-in-the-blank and short-answer activities.

Key Features

  • Close correlation with Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation: Physiological and Clinical Applications, 5th Edition supports learning from the textbook.

  • Critical Thinking questions ask you to solve problems relating to "real-life" scenarios that may be encountered in practice.

  • NBRC-style multiple-choice questions prepare you for the credentialing examination.

  • A wide variety of exercises help you assess your knowledge and practice with any areas of weakness.

Table of Contents

Part I: Basic Concepts and Core Knowledge in Mechanical Ventilation

1. Basic Terms and Concepts of Mechanical Ventilation

2. How Ventilators Work

3. NEW! How a Breath is Delivered

Part II: Initiating Ventilation

4. Establishing the Need for Mechanical Ventilation

5. Selecting the Ventilator and the Mode

6. Initial Ventilator Settings

7. Final Considerations in Ventilator Setup

Part III: Monitoring in Mechanical Ventilation

8. Initial Patient Assessment

9. Ventilator Graphics

10. Assessment of Respiratory Function

11. Hemodynamic Monitoring

Part IV: Therapeutic Interventions -- Making Appropriate Changes

12. Methods to Improve Ventilation in Patient-Ventilator Management

13. Improving Oxygenation and Management of ARDS

Part V: Effects and Complications of Mechanical Ventilation

14. NEW! Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia

15. Sedatives, Analgesics, and Paralytics

16. Extrapulmonary Effects of Mechanical Ventilation

17. Effects of Positive Pressure Ventilation on the Pulmonary System

18. Troubleshooting and Problem Solving

Part VI: Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation

19. Basic Concepts of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation

Part VII: Discontinuation from Ventilation and Long Term Ventilation

20. Discontinuation and Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation

21. Long Term Ventilation

Part VIII: Neonatal and Pediatric Ventilation

22. NEW! Neonatal and Pediatric Ventilation

Part IX: Special Techniques in Ventilatory Support

23. Special Techniques in Ventilation

Details

About the Author

Sandra Hinski

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty Respiratory Care Division Gateway Community College Phoenix, Arizona

J. Cairo

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA

Susan Pilbeam

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Applications Specialist, Maquet, Inc., St. Augustine, FL

Sindee Karpel

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Coordinator, Cardiovascular Techonology and Respiratory Care Programs, Edison College, Fort Myers, FL

