Workbook for Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation
5th Edition
Physiological and Clinical Applications
Description
Get the most out of Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation, 5th Edition, and prepare for the NBRC certification exam! Corresponding to the chapters in J.M. Cairo’s textbook, this workbook helps you focus your study on the most important information. A wide range of exercises includes key terms, crossword puzzles, critical thinking questions, NBRC-style multiple-choice questions, case studies, waveform analysis, ventilation data analysis, and fill-in-the-blank and short-answer activities.
Key Features
- Close correlation with Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation: Physiological and Clinical Applications, 5th Edition supports learning from the textbook.
- Critical Thinking questions ask you to solve problems relating to "real-life" scenarios that may be encountered in practice.
- NBRC-style multiple-choice questions prepare you for the credentialing examination.
- A wide variety of exercises help you assess your knowledge and practice with any areas of weakness.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Concepts and Core Knowledge in Mechanical Ventilation
1. Basic Terms and Concepts of Mechanical Ventilation
2. How Ventilators Work
3. NEW! How a Breath is Delivered
Part II: Initiating Ventilation
4. Establishing the Need for Mechanical Ventilation
5. Selecting the Ventilator and the Mode
6. Initial Ventilator Settings
7. Final Considerations in Ventilator Setup
Part III: Monitoring in Mechanical Ventilation
8. Initial Patient Assessment
9. Ventilator Graphics
10. Assessment of Respiratory Function
11. Hemodynamic Monitoring
Part IV: Therapeutic Interventions -- Making Appropriate Changes
12. Methods to Improve Ventilation in Patient-Ventilator Management
13. Improving Oxygenation and Management of ARDS
Part V: Effects and Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
14. NEW! Ventilator-Associated Pneumonia
15. Sedatives, Analgesics, and Paralytics
16. Extrapulmonary Effects of Mechanical Ventilation
17. Effects of Positive Pressure Ventilation on the Pulmonary System
18. Troubleshooting and Problem Solving
Part VI: Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
19. Basic Concepts of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
Part VII: Discontinuation from Ventilation and Long Term Ventilation
20. Discontinuation and Weaning from Mechanical Ventilation
21. Long Term Ventilation
Part VIII: Neonatal and Pediatric Ventilation
22. NEW! Neonatal and Pediatric Ventilation
Part IX: Special Techniques in Ventilatory Support
23. Special Techniques in Ventilation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 18th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292115
About the Author
Sandra Hinski
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Respiratory Care Division Gateway Community College Phoenix, Arizona
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
Susan Pilbeam
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Applications Specialist, Maquet, Inc., St. Augustine, FL
Sindee Karpel
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Coordinator, Cardiovascular Techonology and Respiratory Care Programs, Edison College, Fort Myers, FL