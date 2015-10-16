Workbook for Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation
6th Edition
Physiological and Clinical Applications
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Pilbeam's Mechanical Ventilation, 6th Edition, this workbook helps readers focus their study on the most important information and prepare for the NBRC certification exam. A wide range of exercises includes crossword puzzles, critical thinking questions, NBRC-style multiple-choice questions, case studies, waveform analysis, ventilation data analysis, and fill-in-the-blank and short-answer activities.
Key Features
- Close correlation with the Pilbeam's main text supports learning from the textbook.
- Wide variety of learning exercises — including crossword puzzles, NBRC-style questions, case study exercises, waveform analysis, ventilation date analyses, and numerous question formats — helps readers assess their knowledge and practice areas of weakness.
- Critical Thinking questions ask readers to solve problems relating to real-life scenarios that may be encountered in practice.
Table of Contents
Part I: Basic Concepts and Core Knowledge in Mechanical Ventilation
1. Oxygenation and Acid-Base Evaluation
2. Basic Terms and Concepts of Mechanical Ventilation
3. How Ventilators Work
4. How a Breath Is Delivered
Part II: Initiating Ventilation
5. Establishing the Need for Mechanical Ventilation
6. Selecting the Ventilator and the Mode
7. Initial Ventilator Settings
8. Final Considerations in Ventilator Setup
Part III: Monitoring in Mechanical Ventilation
9. Initial Patient Assessment
10. Ventilator Graphics
11. Noninvasive Monitoring of Mechanically-Ventilated Patients
12. Hemodynamic Monitoring
Part IV: Therapeutic Interventions – Making Appropriate Changes
13. Methods to Improve Ventilation and Other Techniques in Patient-Ventilator Management
14. Improving Oxygenation, Review of ARDS, and Lung Recruitment Maneuvers
15. Frequently Used Pharmacologic Agents in Ventilated Patients: Sedatives, Analgesics and Paralytics
Part V: Effects and Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
16. Cardiovascular and Organ System Effects and Complications of Mechanical Ventilation
17. Effects of Positive Pressure Ventilation on the Pulmonary System
18. Problem-Solving and Troubleshooting
Part VI: Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
19. Basic Concepts of Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
Part VII: Discontinuation from Ventilation and Long-Term Ventilation
20. Weaning and Discontinuation
21. Long-Term Ventilation!
Part VIII: Special Applications of Mechanical Ventilation
22. Neonatal and Pediatric Ventilation
23. Special Techniques in Ventilatory Support
Appendices
Review of Abnormal Physiological Processes
Graphics Exercises
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 16th October 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323321167
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323320986
About the Author
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA
Sandra Hinski
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty Respiratory Care Division Gateway Community College Phoenix, Arizona