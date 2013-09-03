Workbook for Pharmacy Practice Today for the Pharmacy Technician
1st Edition
Career Training for the Pharmacy Technician
Description
Reinforce your knowledge of the pharmacy technician role, and prepare for certification exams! Corresponding to the chapters in Pharmacy Practice for Today’s Pharmacy Technician: Career Training for the Pharmacy Technician, by LiAnne Webster, this practical workbook offers a wide variety of review questions relating to essential pharmacy technician tasks and skills. Critical thinking exercises help you apply what you’ve learned to real-life situations in pharmacy practice.
Key Features
- Fill-in-the-blank, matching, and multiple-choice questions test your understanding of chapter terminology and content, and help you prepare for exams.
- Critical Thinking exercises in each chapter use case studies to apply what you’ve learned to real-life situations.
- Internet research activities ask you to perform online research.
Table of Contents
Unit I: An Introduction to Pharmacy Practice
1. Historical Review of Pharmacy Practice
2. Pharmacy Law and State Boards of Pharmacy: Examining Regulatory Standards that Govern Pharmacy Practice
3. The Study of Bioethics in Pharmacy Technician Practice
4. Pharmacy Professional Organizations
5. Medical Terminology: Learning the Language of the Medication Order
Unit II: Community Pharmacy Practice
6. The Structure and Workflow Processes of the Community Pharmacy Practice
7. Team Building and Professionalism in Pharmacy Practice
8. Pharmacology: The Study of Drugs and Their Effects
9. Introduction to Pharmaceutical Dosage Forms
10. Pharmaceutical Calculations
11. The Principles of Non-Sterile Pharmaceutical Compounding
12. Pharmacy Billing and Claims Processing
13. Cultural Competence: The Journey to Effective Communication in a Culturally Diverse Society
14. Infection Control
15. Pharmacy Materials Management
16. Medication Safety and Error Prevention
Unit III: Institutional Pharmacy Practice
17. The Structure & Organization of Institutional Pharmacy Practice
18. Institutional Pharmacy Practice II: Drug Distribution Systems
19. Aseptic Admixture & Compounding Sterile Preparations
20. Green Pharmacy Practice
21. Preparing for What Lies Ahead: The Technician Career Path Overview
22. Identifying Quality Leadership and CQI Process Management in Pharmacy Practice
23. Certification Review for Pharmacy Technicians
Details
- No. of pages:
- 104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 3rd September 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292863
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323169875