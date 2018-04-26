Workbook for Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians
3rd Edition
Description
Reinforce your comprehension of pharmacologic concepts with this hands-on workbook. Specially designed to parallel the material in Pharmacology for Pharmacy Technicians, 3rd Edition, this workbook provides in-depth study and review of the terminology, principles, and applications of pharmacology needed for certification and practice as a Pharmacy Technician. Its user-friendly format and engaging learning exercises include vocabulary quizzes, review questions, critical thinking exercises, research activities, and new case applications to help you build a solid foundation for pharmacy practice!
Key Features
- Chapter-by-chapter correlation with textbook is ideal for in-class review or remediation.
- Learning exercises include terms and definitions, multiple-choice, matching, true/false, critical thinking, and research activities to encourage higher-level application of content.
- UPDATED! Drug information reflects the latest dosage and prescription guidelines.
- Comprehensive, updated content is tailored to the needs of Pharmacy Technician education.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Introduction to Pharmacology
1. Fundamentals of Pharmacology
2. Principles of Pharmacology
3. Pharmacodynamics
4. Drug Interactions and Medication Errors
Unit II: Drugs Affecting the Autonomic Nervous System and Central Nervous System
5. Treatment of Anxiety
6. Treatment of Depression
7. Treatment of Schizophrenia and Psychoses
8. Treatment of Alzheimer’s, Huntington’s and Parkinson’s Disease
9. Treatment of Seizure Disorders
10. Treatment of Pain and Migraine Headache
11. Treatment of Sleep Disorders and Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder
Unit III: Drugs Affecting the Musculoskeletal System
12. Neuromuscular Blockade and Muscle Spasms
13. Treatment of Gout, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis
14. Treatment of Osteoporosis and Paget’s Disease of the Bone
Unit IV: Drugs Affecting the Ophthalmic and Otic Systems
15. Treatment of Diseases of the Eye
16. Treatment of Disorders of the Ear
Unit V: Drugs Affecting the Cardiovascular System
17. Treatment of Angina
18. Treatment of Hypertension
19. Treatment of Heart Disease and Stroke
20. Treatment of Arrhythmia
Unit VI: Drugs Affecting the Gastrointestinal System
21. Treatment of Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Laryngopharyngeal Reflux, and Peptic Ulcer Disease
22. Treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Ulcerative Colitis, and Crohn’s Disease
Unit VII: Drugs Affecting the Respiratory System
23. Treatment of Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
24. Treatment of Allergies
Unit VIII: Drugs Affecting the Endocrine System
25. Treatment of Thyroid Disorders
26. Treatment of Diabetes Mellitus
Unit IX: Drugs Affecting the Reproductive System
27. Drugs That Affect the Reproductive System
28. Treatment of Prostate Disease and Erectile Dysfunction
Unit X: Drugs Affecting the Immune System
29. Treatment of Bacterial Infections
30. Treatment of Viral Infections
31. Treatment of Cancers
32. Vaccines and Immunomodulators
Unit XI: Drugs Affecting the Integumentary System
33. Treatment of Fungal Infections
34. Treatment of Pressure Injuries and Burns
35. Treatment of Acne
36. Treatment of Eczema and Psoriasis
37. Treatment of Lice & Scabies
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 26th April 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323497237
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550000
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550017
About the Author
Kathy Moscou
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Affiliate Centre for Aboriginal and Rural Education Studies Brandon University Brandon, Manitoba, Canada Former Director, Pharmacy Technician Program (1989-2006), North Seattle Community College, Vancouver, WA
Karen Snipe
Affiliations and Expertise
Pharmacy Technician Program Coordinator, Department Head, Diagnostic and Imaging Services, Trident Technical College, Charleston, SC