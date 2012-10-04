Workbook for Mosby's Textbook for the Home Care Aide
3rd Edition
Description
Use this workbook to review the knowledge required by home care aides and practice the procedures you’ll be performing as a home care aide! Corresponding to the chapters in Mosby’s Textbook for the Home Care Aide, 3rd Edition, this practical study tool helps you understand and apply the material with fun activities and a step-by-step checklist for each procedure in the textbook. Written by home care experts Joan Birchenall and Eileen Streight, this workbook prepares you for the many situations you may encounter as a home care aide.
Key Features
- Brief Situations in selected chapters help you apply the knowledge you have gained.
- Creative activities make studying fun with games such as crossword puzzles, word-finds, word completions, interpretation of images, and indentifying incorrect items in images.
- Activities including matching, completion, and true/false help you understand and remember the material.
- Skills Competency Checklists allow you to practice each procedure in the textbook.
- Answers are provided for all questions.
Table of Contents
QUESTIONS
PART 1: Orientation to Home Care
1. Learning about Home Care
2. The Home Care Industry
3. Developing Effective Communication Skills
4. Understanding Your Client’s Needs
5. Understanding How the Body Works
6. Observing, Reporting, Recording
7. Working With the Ill and Disabled
PART 2: Managing the Home Environment
8. Maintaining a Safe Environment
9. Maintaining a Healthy Environment
10. Meeting the Client’s Nutritional Needs
PART 3: Home Care Procedures
11. Preventing Infection/Medical Asepsis
12. Body Mechanics
13. Bedmaking
14. Personal Care
15. Elimination
16. Collecting Specimens
17. Measuring Vital Signs
18. Special Procedures
PART 4: Meeting The Client’s Special Needs
19. Caring for Older Adults
20. Caring for Mothers, Infants, and Children
21. Caring for Clients with Mental Illness
22. Caring for Clients with Illnesses Requiring Home Care
23. Caring for the Dying Client
24. Emergencies
PART 5: Professional Skills
25. Getting a Job and Keeping It
ANSWERS
PART 1: Orientation to Home Care
1. Learning about Home Care
2. The Home Care Industry
3. Developing Effective Communication Skills
4. Understanding Your Client’s Needs
5. Understanding How the Body Works
6. Observing, Reporting, Recording
7. Working With the Ill and Disabled
PART 2: Managing the Home Environment
8. Maintaining A Safe Environment
9. Maintaining a Healthy Environment
10. Meeting the Client’s Nutritional Needs
PART 3: Home Care Procedures
11. Preventing Infection/Medical Asepsis
12. Body Mechanics
13. Bedmaking
14. Personal Care
15. Elimination
16. Collecting Specimens
17. Measuring Vital Signs
18. Special Procedures
PART 4: Meeting The Client’s Special Needs
19. Caring for Older Adults
20. Caring for Mothers, Infants, and Children
21. Caring for Clients with Mental Illness
22. Caring for Clients with Illnesses Requiring Home Care
23. Caring for the Dying Client
24. Emergencies
PART 5: Professional Skills
25. Getting a Job and Keeping It
SKILLS COMPETENCY CHECKLISTS
SKILLS COMPETENCY CHECKLISTS RECORD
Details
- No. of pages:
- 264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 4th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292955
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171946
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323084390
About the Author
Joan Birchenall
Affiliations and Expertise
Trenton, NJ
Eileen Streight
Affiliations and Expertise
Hamilton, NJ