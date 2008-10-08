Workbook for Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323049009

Workbook for Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants

1st Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Diann Muzyka
Paperback ISBN: 9780323049009
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th October 2008
Page Count: 152
Description

Reinforce your understanding and review essential concepts and procedures in this chapter-by-chapter companion to Mosby’s Textbook for Medication Assistants. A wide variety of exercises and activities help you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and ensure success in medication administration.

Key Features

  • Chapter-by-chapter lessons review textbook content to enhance your understanding.
  • Exercises in each chapter help you practice what you’ve learned.
  • Checklists for each procedure provide valuable self-evaluation.

Table of Contents

  1. The Medication Assistant

    2. Delegation

    3. Ethics and Laws

    4. Assisting With the Nursing Process

    5. Body Structure and Function

    6. Basic Pharmacology

    7. Life Span Considerations

    8. Medication Orders and Prescriptions

    9. Medication Safety

    10. Oral, Sublingual, and Buccal Drugs

    11. Topical Drugs

    12. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Inhaled Drugs

    13. Vaginal and Rectal Drugs

    14. Drugs Affecting the Nervous System

    15. Drugs Used for Mental Health Problems

    16. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders

    17. Drugs Used to Manage Pain

    18. Drugs Used to Lower Lipids

    19. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension

    20. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias

    21. Drugs Used to Treat Angina, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Heart Failure

    22. Drugs Used for Diuresis

    23. Drugs Used to Treat Thrombo-Embolic Disorders

    24. Drugs Used to Treat Respiratory Diseases

    25. Drugs Used to Treat Gastro-Esophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Disease

    26. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea, Vomiting, Constipation, and Diarrhea

    27. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes and Thyroid Disease

    28. Cortico-Steroids and Gonadal Hormones

    29. Drugs Used for Men’s and Women’s Health

    30. Drugs Used to Treat Urinary System Disorders

    31. Drugs Used to Treat Eye Disorders

    32. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer

    33. Drugs Affecting Muscles and Joints

    34. Drugs Used to Treat Infections

    35. Nutrition and Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Diann Muzyka

