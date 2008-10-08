Workbook for Mosby's Textbook for Medication Assistants
1st Edition
Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Diann Muzyka
Paperback ISBN: 9780323049009
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th October 2008
Page Count: 152
Description
Reinforce your understanding and review essential concepts and procedures in this chapter-by-chapter companion to Mosby’s Textbook for Medication Assistants. A wide variety of exercises and activities help you evaluate your strengths and weaknesses and ensure success in medication administration.
Key Features
- Chapter-by-chapter lessons review textbook content to enhance your understanding.
- Exercises in each chapter help you practice what you’ve learned.
- Checklists for each procedure provide valuable self-evaluation.
Table of Contents
- The Medication Assistant
2. Delegation
3. Ethics and Laws
4. Assisting With the Nursing Process
5. Body Structure and Function
6. Basic Pharmacology
7. Life Span Considerations
8. Medication Orders and Prescriptions
9. Medication Safety
10. Oral, Sublingual, and Buccal Drugs
11. Topical Drugs
12. Eye, Ear, Nose, and Inhaled Drugs
13. Vaginal and Rectal Drugs
14. Drugs Affecting the Nervous System
15. Drugs Used for Mental Health Problems
16. Drugs Used for Seizure Disorders
17. Drugs Used to Manage Pain
18. Drugs Used to Lower Lipids
19. Drugs Used to Treat Hypertension
20. Drugs Used to Treat Dysrhythmias
21. Drugs Used to Treat Angina, Peripheral Vascular Disease, and Heart Failure
22. Drugs Used for Diuresis
23. Drugs Used to Treat Thrombo-Embolic Disorders
24. Drugs Used to Treat Respiratory Diseases
25. Drugs Used to Treat Gastro-Esophageal Reflux and Peptic Ulcer Disease
26. Drugs Used to Treat Nausea, Vomiting, Constipation, and Diarrhea
27. Drugs Used to Treat Diabetes and Thyroid Disease
28. Cortico-Steroids and Gonadal Hormones
29. Drugs Used for Men’s and Women’s Health
30. Drugs Used to Treat Urinary System Disorders
31. Drugs Used to Treat Eye Disorders
32. Drugs Used in the Treatment of Cancer
33. Drugs Affecting Muscles and Joints
34. Drugs Used to Treat Infections
35. Nutrition and Herbal and Dietary Supplement Therapy
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Diann Muzyka
