Workbook for Mosby's Respiratory Care Equipment
9th Edition
Description
Prepare yourself for success in the classroom and the clinical setting with the Workbook for Mosby’s Respiratory Care Equipment, 9th Edition. This versatile workbook is specifically designed to clearly and concisely reinforce the most clinically relevant information presented in the text. Featuring a wide variety of exercises ranging from crosswords and case studies to NBRC-style multiple-choice questions, this workbook will provide focus and improve your study time.
Key Features
- Matching, labeling, short answer, crosswords, calculations, and case study exercises reinforce the most clinically relevant information in the textbook. The wide variety of exercises gives you several ways to assess your knowledge and identify the areas where more practice is needed.
- Critical thinking questions help you apply and analyze content learned from the text.
- NBRC-style questions prepare you for what you will encounter when taking the NBRC credentialing exam.
- Learning objectives reflect the same objectives from the textbook and reinforce the basic concepts to be learned from each chapter.
Table of Contents
I. INTRODUCTION to BASIC RESPIRATORY SCIENCE
Chapter 1: Basic Physics for the Respiratory Therapist
Chapter 2: Principles of Infection Control
II. MEDICAL GASES
Chapter 3: Manufacture, Storage, and Transport of Medical Gases
Chapter 4: Administering Medical Gases: Regulators, Flowmeters, and Controlling Devices
III. AIRWAY MANAGEMENT
Chapter 5: Airway Management Devices and ACLS
Chapter 6: Humidity and Aerosol Therapy
Chapter 7: Lung Expansion Therapy Devices
IV. ASSESSMENT
Chapter 8: Assessment of Pulmonary Function
Chapter 9: Assessment of Cardiovascular Function
Chapter 10: Blood Gas Monitoring
Chapter 11: Sleep Diagnostics
V.CRITICAL CARE AND EXTENDED CARE DEVICES
Chapter 12: Introduction to Ventilators
Chapter 13: Mechanical Ventilators: General-Use Devices
Chapter 14: Infant/Pediatric Ventilators
Chapter 15: Home-Care, Transport Devices, Alternative Devices
Chapter 16: Simulation Equipment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 25th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292108
About the Author
J. Cairo
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean of the School of Allied Health Professions, Professor of Cardiopulmonary Science, Physiology, and Anesthesiology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA