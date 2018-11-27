Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures
14th Edition
Description
Get the most out of your Merrill's Radiographic Atlas with Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 14th Edition. Correlating with chapters in the main text, this workbook concentrates on the essential terminology, anatomy, and positioning information entry-level radiographers need to prepare for the ARRT exam and thrive in the clinical environment. This new edition provides detailed practice and review exercises including labeling, anatomy identification, short answer, multiple-choice, matching, true and false, fill-in-the-blank, error identification, and more.
Key Features
- Exercises on identifying errors on radiographs prepare you to evaluate radiographs in clinical situations.
- Anatomy and positioning exercises provide balanced coverage of both topics.
- Wide variety of exercises provides a variety of interaction with the content.
- Abundance of labeling exercises ensures you recognize anatomical structures on actual radiographs.
- Comprehensive self-test at the end of each chapter enable you to accurately gauge your comprehension of the material and measure your own progress.
- Pathology exercises help you understand which projections will best demonstrate various pathologies.
Table of Contents
1. Preliminary Steps in Radiography
2. General Anatomy and Radiographic Positioning Terminology
3. Thoracic Viscera: Chest and Upper Airway
4. Abdomen
5. Upper Extremity
6. Shoulder Girdle
7. Lower Extremity
8. Pelvis and Hip
9. Vertebral Column
10. Bony Thorax
11. Cranium
12. Trauma Radiography
13. Contrast Arthrography
14. Myelography and other Central Nervous System Imaging
15. Digestive System: Salivary Glands, Alimentary Canal and Biliary System
16. Urinary System and Venipuncture
17. Reproductive System
18. Mammography
19. Mobile Radiography
20. Surgical Radiography
21. Pediatrics Imaging
22. Geriatric Radiography
23. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
24. Computed Tomography
25. Vascular, Cardiac, and Interventional Radiography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 27th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640510
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640497
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323640503
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323597043
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Tammy Curtis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Radiologic Sciences, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR
Barbara Smith
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Radiologic Technology, Medical Imaging Department, Portland Community College, Portland, OR, USA
