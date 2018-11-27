Get the most out of your Merrill's Radiographic Atlas with Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 14th Edition. Correlating with chapters in the main text, this workbook concentrates on the essential terminology, anatomy, and positioning information entry-level radiographers need to prepare for the ARRT exam and thrive in the clinical environment. This new edition provides detailed practice and review exercises including labeling, anatomy identification, short answer, multiple-choice, matching, true and false, fill-in-the-blank, error identification, and more.