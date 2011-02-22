Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures
12th Edition
Description
You already have the most comprehensive and authoritative radiography text available -- now make sure you're getting the most out of it! The Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 12th Edition, provides plenty of practice and review of concepts presented in the atlas, helping you learn faster and retain essential information. Authors Eugene Frank, Bruce Long, Barbara Smith, and Jeannean Hall Rollins concentrate on the essential terminology, anatomy, and positioning information needed to ensure that you'll be ready to take the ARRT exam and be thoroughly prepared for the clinical environment.
Key Features
- Retains the features that have made this workbook so popular with Merrill's users: anatomy labeling exercises, short-answer and multiple-choice questions, matching exercises, true-false, fill-in-the-blanks, identifying structures on radiographs, identifying proper patient positioning, and self-tests.
- Provides a thorough review of osteology, anatomy, physiology, and radiographic procedures -- all in close correlation with Merrill's Atlas for optimum learning support.
- Offers a wide variety of exercises and other opportunities to interact with the content.
- Ensures that you can recognize anatomical structures on actual radiographs with an abundance of labeling exercises.
- Helps you understand which projections will best demonstrate various pathologies.
- Contains a comprehensive self-test at the end of every chapter, so you can accurately gauge your understanding of the material and measure your own progress.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Radiography
2. Compensating Filters
3. Anatomy and Positioning Terminology
4. Upper Limb
5. Shoulder Girdle
6. Lower Limb
7. Pelvis and Upper Femora
8. Vertebral Column
9. Bony Thorax
10. Thoracic Viscera
11. Long Bone Measurement
12. Contrast Arthrography
13. Trauma Radiography
14. Mouth and Salivary Glands
15. Anterior Part of Neck
16. Abdomen
17. Digestive System: Alimentary Tract
18. Urinary System and Venipuncture
19. Reproductive System
20. Skull
21. Facial Bones
22. Paranasal Sinuses
23. Mammography
24. Central Nervous System
25. Vascular, Cardiac and Interventional Radiography
26. Pediatric Imaging
27. Geriatric Radiography
28. Mobile Radiography
29. Surgical Radiography
30. Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers
31. Computed Tomography
Answers to Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2012
- Published:
- 22nd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323228510
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292290
About the Author
Tammy Curtis
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Radiologic Sciences, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR