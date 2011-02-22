Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323073240, 9780323228510

Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures

12th Edition

Authors: Tammy Curtis
eBook ISBN: 9780323228510
eBook ISBN: 9780323292290
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 22nd February 2011
Page Count: 736
Description

You already have the most comprehensive and authoritative radiography text available -- now make sure you're getting the most out of it! The Workbook for Merrill's Atlas of Radiographic Positioning and Procedures, 12th Edition, provides plenty of practice and review of concepts presented in the atlas, helping you learn faster and retain essential information. Authors Eugene Frank, Bruce Long, Barbara Smith, and Jeannean Hall Rollins concentrate on the essential terminology, anatomy, and positioning information needed to ensure that you'll be ready to take the ARRT exam and be thoroughly prepared for the clinical environment.

Key Features

  • Retains the features that have made this workbook so popular with Merrill's users: anatomy labeling exercises, short-answer and multiple-choice questions, matching exercises, true-false, fill-in-the-blanks, identifying structures on radiographs, identifying proper patient positioning, and self-tests.
  • Provides a thorough review of osteology, anatomy, physiology, and radiographic procedures -- all in close correlation with Merrill's Atlas for optimum learning support.
  • Offers a wide variety of exercises and other opportunities to interact with the content.
  • Ensures that you can recognize anatomical structures on actual radiographs with an abundance of labeling exercises.
  • Helps you understand which projections will best demonstrate various pathologies.
  • Contains a comprehensive self-test at the end of every chapter, so you can accurately gauge your understanding of the material and measure your own progress.

Table of Contents

1.  Introduction to Radiography

2.  Compensating Filters

3.  Anatomy and Positioning Terminology

4.  Upper Limb

5.  Shoulder Girdle

6.  Lower Limb

7.  Pelvis and Upper Femora

8.  Vertebral Column

9.  Bony Thorax

10.  Thoracic Viscera

11.  Long Bone Measurement

12.  Contrast Arthrography

13.  Trauma Radiography

14.  Mouth and Salivary Glands

15.  Anterior Part of Neck

16.  Abdomen

17.  Digestive System: Alimentary Tract

18.  Urinary System and Venipuncture

19.  Reproductive System

20.  Skull

21.  Facial Bones

22.  Paranasal Sinuses

23.  Mammography

24.  Central Nervous System

25.  Vascular, Cardiac and Interventional Radiography

26.  Pediatric Imaging

27.  Geriatric Radiography

28.  Mobile Radiography

29.  Surgical Radiography

30.  Sectional Anatomy for Radiographers

31.  Computed Tomography

Answers to Exercises

About the Author

Tammy Curtis

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Radiologic Sciences, Arkansas State University, Jonesboro, AR

