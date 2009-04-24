Workbook for McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9781416057024, 9781455754342

Workbook for McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, Volume

7th Edition

Authors: Joanna Bassert Dennis McCurnin
eBook ISBN: 9781455754342
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2009
Page Count: 432
Description

Use this workbook to reinforce your understanding and improve your test scores. Designed to accompany McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 7th Edition, this workbook provides test questions and review exercises to help you apply what you’ve learned. The workbook corresponds to the textbook chapter for chapter!

Key Features

Review exercises include:

  • Chapter activities
  • Case studies
  • Photo quizzes
  • Matching exercises
  • Word searches
  • Crossword puzzles
  • Superclues
  • True/false, multiple-choice, and short-answer review questions
  • The answer key is on EVOLVE

    • Table of Contents

    Part One: An Introduction to Veterinary Technology

    1. Veterinary Technology: An Overview

    2. Laws, Regulations, and Ethics

    3. Veterinary Practice Management

    4. Computer Applications in Veterinary Practice

    5. Medical Records

    6. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals


    Part Two: Patient Management and Nutrition

    7. Restraint and Handling of Animals

    8. History and Physical Examination

    9. Preventive Health Programs

    10. Neonatal Care of the Puppy, Kitten, and Foal

    11. Animal Behavior

    12. Small Animal Nutrition

    13. Large Animal Nutrition

    14. Animal Reproduction

    15. Care of Birds, Reptiles, and Small Mammals


    Part Three: Clinical Sciences

    16. Clinical Pathology

    17. Parasitology

    18. Clinical Microbiology

    19. Diagnostic Imaging


    Part Four: Medical Nursing

    20. Diagnostic Sampling and Therapeutic Techniques

    21. Small Animal Medical Nursing

    22. Large Animal Medical Nursing

    23. Nursing Concepts in Alternative Medicine

    24. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation


    Part Five: Anesthesia and Pharmacology

    25. Pharmacology and Pharmacy

    26. Pain Management

    27. Veterinary Anesthesia


    Part Six: Surgical Nursing

    28. Surgical Instruments and Aseptic Technique

    29. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material

    30. Small Animal Surgical Nursing

    31. Large Animal Surgical Nursing

    32. Dentistry and Oral Surgery


    Part Seven: Emergency and Critical Care

    33. Emergency Nursing

    34. Wound Healing, Wound Management, and Bandaging

    35. Toxicology


    Part Eight: End of Life

    36. Veterinary Oncology

    37. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient

    38. The Human Animal Bond, Bereavement, and Euthanasia

    39. Basic Necropsy Procedures


    Glossary

    Details

    No. of pages:
    432
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Saunders 2010
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Saunders
    eBook ISBN:
    9781455754342

    About the Author

    Joanna Bassert

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA

    Dennis McCurnin

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Retired

