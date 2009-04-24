Workbook for McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, Volume
7th Edition
Authors: Joanna Bassert Dennis McCurnin
eBook ISBN: 9781455754342
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th April 2009
Page Count: 432
Description
Use this workbook to reinforce your understanding and improve your test scores. Designed to accompany McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 7th Edition, this workbook provides test questions and review exercises to help you apply what you’ve learned. The workbook corresponds to the textbook chapter for chapter!
Key Features
Review exercises include:
Table of Contents
Part One: An Introduction to Veterinary Technology
1. Veterinary Technology: An Overview
2. Laws, Regulations, and Ethics
3. Veterinary Practice Management
4. Computer Applications in Veterinary Practice
5. Medical Records
6. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals
Part Two: Patient Management and Nutrition
7. Restraint and Handling of Animals
8. History and Physical Examination
9. Preventive Health Programs
10. Neonatal Care of the Puppy, Kitten, and Foal
11. Animal Behavior
12. Small Animal Nutrition
13. Large Animal Nutrition
14. Animal Reproduction
15. Care of Birds, Reptiles, and Small Mammals
Part Three: Clinical Sciences
16. Clinical Pathology
17. Parasitology
18. Clinical Microbiology
19. Diagnostic Imaging
Part Four: Medical Nursing
20. Diagnostic Sampling and Therapeutic Techniques
21. Small Animal Medical Nursing
22. Large Animal Medical Nursing
23. Nursing Concepts in Alternative Medicine
24. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation
Part Five: Anesthesia and Pharmacology
25. Pharmacology and Pharmacy
26. Pain Management
27. Veterinary Anesthesia
Part Six: Surgical Nursing
28. Surgical Instruments and Aseptic Technique
29. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material
30. Small Animal Surgical Nursing
31. Large Animal Surgical Nursing
32. Dentistry and Oral Surgery
Part Seven: Emergency and Critical Care
33. Emergency Nursing
34. Wound Healing, Wound Management, and Bandaging
35. Toxicology
Part Eight: End of Life
36. Veterinary Oncology
37. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient
38. The Human Animal Bond, Bereavement, and Euthanasia
39. Basic Necropsy Procedures
Glossary
About the Author
Joanna Bassert
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Director, Program of Veterinary Technology, Manor College, Jenkintown, PA
Dennis McCurnin
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired
