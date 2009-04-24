Workbook for McCurnin's Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, Volume

Use this workbook to reinforce your understanding and improve your test scores. Designed to accompany McCurnin’s Clinical Textbook for Veterinary Technicians, 7th Edition, this workbook provides test questions and review exercises to help you apply what you’ve learned. The workbook corresponds to the textbook chapter for chapter!

Table of Contents

Part One: An Introduction to Veterinary Technology



1. Veterinary Technology: An Overview



2. Laws, Regulations, and Ethics



3. Veterinary Practice Management



4. Computer Applications in Veterinary Practice



5. Medical Records



6. Occupational Health and Safety in Veterinary Hospitals





Part Two: Patient Management and Nutrition



7. Restraint and Handling of Animals



8. History and Physical Examination



9. Preventive Health Programs



10. Neonatal Care of the Puppy, Kitten, and Foal



11. Animal Behavior



12. Small Animal Nutrition



13. Large Animal Nutrition



14. Animal Reproduction



15. Care of Birds, Reptiles, and Small Mammals





Part Three: Clinical Sciences



16. Clinical Pathology



17. Parasitology



18. Clinical Microbiology



19. Diagnostic Imaging





Part Four: Medical Nursing



20. Diagnostic Sampling and Therapeutic Techniques



21. Small Animal Medical Nursing



22. Large Animal Medical Nursing



23. Nursing Concepts in Alternative Medicine



24. Physical Therapy and Rehabilitation





Part Five: Anesthesia and Pharmacology



25. Pharmacology and Pharmacy



26. Pain Management



27. Veterinary Anesthesia





Part Six: Surgical Nursing



28. Surgical Instruments and Aseptic Technique



29. Surgical Assistance and Suture Material



30. Small Animal Surgical Nursing



31. Large Animal Surgical Nursing



32. Dentistry and Oral Surgery





Part Seven: Emergency and Critical Care



33. Emergency Nursing



34. Wound Healing, Wound Management, and Bandaging



35. Toxicology





Part Eight: End of Life



36. Veterinary Oncology



37. Geriatric and Hospice Care: Supporting the Aged and Dying Patient



38. The Human Animal Bond, Bereavement, and Euthanasia



39. Basic Necropsy Procedures





Glossary