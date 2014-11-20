Workbook for Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care
3rd Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals
Authors: Marti Garrels
Paperback ISBN: 9781455772483
eBook ISBN: 9780323511780
eBook ISBN: 9780323292382
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th November 2014
Page Count: 272
Description
Reinforce your understanding of laboratory concepts, terminology, and procedures! Corresponding to the chapters in Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care, 3rd Edition, by Marti Garrels, this workbook provides activities and exercises for additional practice with lab testing skills. Skills check-off sheets track your progress as you become competent with laboratory and diagnostic procedures, and are designed to help you meet government standards for good laboratory practice.
Key Features
- Chapters are organized into five sections : 1) terminology exercises, 2) review questions for fundamental concepts, 3) procedures, 4) advanced concepts, and 5) check-off procedure sheets for all the procedures presented in the textbook chapter.
- Review exercises test your knowledge of terminology, with exercises challenging you to match vocabulary terms with their definitions and to identify common acronyms.
- Skills checklists ask you to read, perform, and check off each step on the sheet to track your progress as you perform the chapter’s lab procedures and analytical tests.
- A useful appendix includes forms for documenting safety, quality assurance, and CLIA compliance.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
2. Regulations, Microscope Setup, and Quality Assurance
3. Urinalysis
4. Blood Collection
5. Hematology
6. Chemistry
7. Immunology
8. Microbiology
9. Toxicology
10. Electrocardiography and Spirometry NEW!
Appendix: Forms for Documenting Safety, Quality Assurance, and CLIA Compliance
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 20th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455772483
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323511780
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292382
About the Author
Marti Garrels
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.