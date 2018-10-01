Workbook for Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323532242, 9780323532976

Workbook for Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care

4th Edition

A Guide for Health Care Professionals

Authors: Martha (Marti) Garrels
Paperback ISBN: 9780323532242
eBook ISBN: 9780323532976
eBook ISBN: 9780323532945
eBook ISBN: 9780323532952
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st October 2018
Description

Corresponding to the chapters in Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care, 4th Edition, this workbook provides practice designed to reinforce your understanding of laboratory concepts, terminology, and procedures. Each chapter includes exercises to help you master fundamental concepts, specific procedures, and advanced skills. Competency evaluation sheets designed to meet government standards for good laboratory practice are included for all procedures to help you track your competence with laboratory and diagnostic procedures. With focused coverage on the latest advancements and technologies in the field, this practical workbook gives you the hands-on practice you need to succeed.

Key Features

  • Enhanced coverage of CLIA-waived tests includes new phlebotomy equipment used in ambulatory care.
  • Terminology exercises test knowledge and recall.
  • Review and labeling questions for fundamental concepts, procedures, and advanced concepts assess comprehension and promote critical thinking.
  • Skills checklists track your progress in performing laboratory procedures and analytical tests.
  • An appendix includes forms that you can use to document safety, quality assurance, and CLIA compliance.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
2. Regulations, Microscope Setup, and Quality Assurance
3. Urinalysis
4. Blood Collection
5. Hematology
6. Chemistry
7. Immunology
8. Microbiology
9. Toxicology
10. Electrocardiography
11. Spirometry

Appendix: Forms for Documenting Safety, Quality Assurance, CLIA Compliance, Sample Health Assessment Form, and Professional Evaluation Form

About the Author

Martha (Marti) Garrels

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington

