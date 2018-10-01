Workbook for Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care
4th Edition
A Guide for Health Care Professionals
Description
Corresponding to the chapters in Laboratory and Diagnostic Testing in Ambulatory Care, 4th Edition, this workbook provides practice designed to reinforce your understanding of laboratory concepts, terminology, and procedures. Each chapter includes exercises to help you master fundamental concepts, specific procedures, and advanced skills. Competency evaluation sheets designed to meet government standards for good laboratory practice are included for all procedures to help you track your competence with laboratory and diagnostic procedures. With focused coverage on the latest advancements and technologies in the field, this practical workbook gives you the hands-on practice you need to succeed.
Key Features
- Enhanced coverage of CLIA-waived tests includes new phlebotomy equipment used in ambulatory care.
- Terminology exercises test knowledge and recall.
- Review and labeling questions for fundamental concepts, procedures, and advanced concepts assess comprehension and promote critical thinking.
- Skills checklists track your progress in performing laboratory procedures and analytical tests.
- An appendix includes forms that you can use to document safety, quality assurance, and CLIA compliance.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to the Laboratory and Safety Training
2. Regulations, Microscope Setup, and Quality Assurance
3. Urinalysis
4. Blood Collection
5. Hematology
6. Chemistry
7. Immunology
8. Microbiology
9. Toxicology
10. Electrocardiography
11. Spirometry
Appendix: Forms for Documenting Safety, Quality Assurance, CLIA Compliance, Sample Health Assessment Form, and Professional Evaluation Form
Details
- Language:
- English
- Published:
- 1st October 2018
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323532242
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532976
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532945
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532952
About the Author
Martha (Marti) Garrels
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Assisting Program Consultant Retired Medical Assisting Program Director Lake Washington Institute of Technology Kirkland, Washington