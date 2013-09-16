Workbook for Insurance Handbook for the Medical Office

Unit 1: Career Roles and Responsibilities

1. Role of an Insurance Billing Specialist

2. Compliance, Privacy, Fraud, and Abuse in Insurance Billing

Unit 2: The Claims Process

3. Basics of Health Insurance

4. Medical Documentation and the Electronic Health Record

5. Diagnostic Coding

6. Procedural Coding

7. The Paper Claim CMS-1500 (02-12)

8. The Electronic Claim

9. Receiving Payments and Insurance Problem-Solving

10. Office and Insurance Collection Strategies

Unit 3: Health Care Payers

11. The Blue Plans, Private Insurance, and Managed Care Plans

12. Medicare

13. Medicaid and Other State Programs

14. TRICARE and Veterans’ Health Care

15. Workers’ Compensation

16. Disability Income Insurance and Disability Benefit Programs

Unit 4: Inpatient and Outpatient Billing

17. Hospital Billing

Unit 5: Employment

18. Seeking a Job and Attaining Professional Advancement

Tests

Appendix A: College Clinic Office Policies and Mock Fee Schedule

Appendix B: Medicare Level II HCPCS Codes

Appendix C: ICD-10-PCS Section 0 Medical and Surgical, Character 3, Operation Definitions

Appendix D: ICD-10-PCS Section 0 Medical and Surgical, Character 5, Approach Definitions

