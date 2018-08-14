Workbook for ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2019/2020 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Reinforce your understanding of ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS medical coding with practical exercises! Corresponding to the chapters in ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2019/2020 Edition, this workbook lets you apply your coding knowledge to realistic medical records. This edition reflects the latest updates to ICD-10 and includes hundreds of engaging, interactive exercises to help you review concepts, develop skills, and prepare for successful employment as a medical coder.
Key Features
- UPDATED ICD-10 codes and coding guidelines revisions ensure you have the most up-to-date information available.
- UPDATED codes for Pancreatitis, Diabetic Retinopathy, Fractures, GIST Tumors, Hypertension and Myocardial Infarctions.
- Matching exercises, multiple-choice questions, coding questions, and case scenarios reinforce your understanding of key content in each chapter of the textbook.
- Hands-on activities and case studies help you to master coding concepts and apply them to actual health records and real-world scenarios.
- ICD-10 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting are provided in each coding chapter to enhance your understanding of how to code accurately.
- Evolve companion website for the ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding textbook offers convenient online access to updates, partial answer keys, and coding guidelines.
Table of Contents
1. The Rationale for and History of Coding
2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
4. Basic Steps of Coding
5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
6. Introduction to ICD-10-PCS
7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
8. Coding Medical and Surgical Procedures
9. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
10. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
11. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
13. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
14. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
15. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
16. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
17. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
18. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
19. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
21. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
22. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
23. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
24. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T88 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
25. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
26. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
Glossary
Abbreviations/Acronyms
