Workbook for ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2018 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Use practical exercises to reinforce your understanding of facility-based ICD-10-CM and ICD-10-PCS coding! Corresponding to the chapters in Lovaasen’s ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2018 Edition, this workbook lets you apply your coding knowledge to realistic medical records. This edition reflects the latest updates to ICD-10 and includes updates and new content to ensure you learn the most up-to-date coding information. Plus, hundreds of engaging, interactive exercises help you review concepts, develop skills, and prepare for successful employment as a medical coder.
Key Features
- Hands-on activities and case studies help you master coding concepts and apply them to actual health records and real-world scenarios.
- Matching exercises, multiple-choice questions, coding questions, and case scenarios reinforce your understanding of key content in each chapter of the textbook.
- ICD-10 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting provided in each coding chapter to enhance your understanding of how to code accurately.
- Evolve companion website for the ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding textbook offers convenient online access to updates, partial answer keys, and coding guidelines.
Table of Contents
1. The Rationale for and History of Coding
2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
4. Basic Steps of Coding
5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
6. Introduction to ICD-10-PCS
7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
8. Coding Medical and Surgical Procedures
9. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
10. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
11. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
13. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
14. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
15. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
16. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
17. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
18. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
19. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
21. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
22. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
23. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
24. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T88 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
25. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
26. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
Glossary
Abbreviations/Acronyms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2018
- Published:
- 11th August 2017
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550093
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550109
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland