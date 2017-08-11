Workbook for ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2018 Edition

1. The Rationale for and History of Coding

2. The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding

3. ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions

4. Basic Steps of Coding

5. General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis

6. Introduction to ICD-10-PCS

7. General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures

8. Coding Medical and Surgical Procedures

9. Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)

10. Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)

11. Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)

12. Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)

13. Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)

14. Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)

15. Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)

16. Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)

17. Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)

18. Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)

19. Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)

20. Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)

21. Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)

22. Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)

23. Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)

24. Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T88 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)

25. Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)

26. Complications of Surgical and Medical Care

Glossary

Abbreviations/Acronyms