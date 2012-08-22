Workbook for ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2013 Edition
1st Edition
Description
Specially designed to parallel the material in ICD-10-CM/PCS Coding: Theory and Practice, 2nd Edition, this helpful workbook provides in-depth study and review of ICD-10-CM/PCS coding concepts. Engaging, interactive exercises reinforce your understanding of text content and challenge you to apply your knowledge to real-world scenarios.
Key Features
- Hands-on application activities and case studies help you master text concepts by applying them to actual health records and case scenarios.
- All coding examples and exercises (including answer keys) show ICD-10-CM/ICD-10-PCS codes to prepare you for the proposed October 2014 implementation.
- ICD-10 Official Guidelines for Coding and Reporting in each coding chapter help you further understand how to code diagnoses.
- Matching exercises, multiple-choice questions, coding questions, and case scenarios with MS-DRG assignment reinforce key content from the text.
- Companion Evolve website for the text offers convenient online access to updates, partial answer keys, and coding guidelines.
Table of Contents
- The Rationale for and History of Coding
- The Health Record as the Foundation of Coding
- ICD-10-CM Format and Conventions
- Basic Steps of Coding
- General Coding Guidelines for Diagnosis
- General Coding Guidelines for Medical and Surgical Procedures
- General Coding Guidelines for Other Medical- and Surgical-Related Procedures and Ancillary Procedures
- Symptoms, Signs, and Abnormal Clinical and Laboratory Findings Not Elsewhere Classified, and Z Codes (ICD-10-CM Chapters 18 and 21, Codes R00-R99, Z00-Z99)
- Certain Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 1, Codes A00-B99)
- Neoplasms (ICD-10-CM Chapter 2, Codes C00-D49)
- Diseases of the Blood and Blood-Forming Organs and Certain Disorders Involving the Immune Mechanism (ICD-10-CM Chapter 3, Codes D50-D89)
- Endocrine, Nutritional, and Metabolic Diseases (ICD-10-CM Chapter 4, Codes E00-E89)
- Mental, Behavioral, and Neurodevelopmental Disorders (ICD-10-CM Chapter 5, Codes F01-F99)
- Diseases of the Nervous System, Diseases of the Eye and Adnexa, and Diseases of the Ear and Mastoid Process (ICD-10-CM Chapter 6, Codes G00-G99, Chapter 7, Codes H00-H59, and Chapter 8, Codes H60-H95)
- Diseases of the Circulatory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 9, Codes I00-I99)
- Diseases of the Respiratory System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 10, Codes J00-J99)
- Diseases of the Digestive System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 11, Codes K00-K95)
- Diseases of the Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 12, Codes L00-L99)
- Diseases of the Musculoskeletal System and Connective Tissue (ICD-10-CM Chapter 13, Codes M00-M99)
- Diseases of the Genitourinary System (ICD-10-CM Chapter 14, Codes N00-N99)
- Pregnancy, Childbirth, and the Puerperium (ICD-10-CM Chapter 15, Codes O00-O9A)
- Certain Conditions Originating in the Perinatal Period and Congenital Malformations, Deformations, and Chromosomal Abnormalities (ICD-10-CM Chapter 16, Codes P00-P96 and Chapter 17, Codes Q00-Q99)
- Injury and Certain Other Consequences of External Causes and External Causes of Morbidity (ICD-10-CM Chapter 19, Codes S00-T98 and Chapter 20, Codes V00-Y99)
- Burns, Adverse Effects, and Poisonings (ICD-10-CM Chapters 19 and 20, Codes S00-Y99)
- Complications of Surgical and Medical Care
- Reimbursement Methodologies
- Outpatient Coding
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 22nd August 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292597
About the Author
Karla Lovaasen
Affiliations and Expertise
AHIMA-Approved ICD-10-CM Trainer Coding and Consulting Services Abingdon, Maryland
Jennifer Schwerdtfeger
Affiliations and Expertise
Partner, Auditing & Coding Experts, LLC, Crofton, MD