Workbook for Health Careers Today - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323280655, 9780323339513

Workbook for Health Careers Today

6th Edition

Authors: Judith Gerdin
Paperback ISBN: 9780323280655
eBook ISBN: 9780323339513
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th January 2016
Page Count: 432
Description

Reinforce your understanding of health care skills and careers with practical exercises! Corresponding to the chapters in Health Careers Today, 6th Edition by Judith Gerdin, this workbook includes fun and engaging activities to support important concepts. With vocabulary and abbreviations exercises, concept applications, laboratory exercises, coloring and labeling, online activities, and more, Workbook for Health Careers Today is an excellent tool for mastering textbook material and preparing for exams.

Key Features

  • Key terms and medical terminology activities in each chapter make it easy to learn health care terminology.
  • Abbreviations exercises help you learn medical abbreviations and acronyms, along with their definitions.
  • Concept application exercises cover key information and help in applying knowledge to the real world.
  • Laboratory exercises offer hands-on activities to hone your lab skills and learn pharmacology.
  • Critical-thinking activities build your decision-making skills.
  • Coloring and labeling exercises help you learn key concepts and understand anatomical structures.
  • Online activities offer practice with finding information and conducting research on the Internet.

Table of Contents

Unit I: Career Foundation
 1. Health Care of the Past, Present, and Future
 2.  Interpersonal Dynamics, Systems, and Communications
 3. Safety, Health, and Environmental Practices
 4. Ethics and Legal Responsibilities
 5. Culture and Health Care
 6. Employability and Career Development
 7. Academic Foundation
 8. Wellness, Growth and Development
 9. Professionalism  NEW!
 10. Medical Mathematics  NEW!
 11. Medical Terminology  NEW!
Unit II: Anatomy and Physiology
 12. Body Organization
 13. Integumentary System
 14. Cardiovascular System
 15. Circulatory System
 16. Respiratory System
 17. Skeletal System
 18. Muscular System
 19. Digestive System
 20. Urinary System
 21. Endocrine System
 22. Nervous System
 23. Sensory System
 24. Reproductive System
Unit III: Career Pathways
 25. Biotechnology Research and Development Careers
 26. Clinical Laboratory and Medical Forensics Careers
 27. Imaging Careers
 28. Emergency Health Careers
 29. Information and Administration Careers
 30. Environmental Careers
 31. Nursing Careers
 32. Medical Careers
 33. Dental Careers
 34. Complementary and Alternative Careers
 35. Veterinary Careers
 36. Community and Social Careers
 37. Mental Health Careers
 38. Rehabilitative Careers

Details

About the Author

Judith Gerdin

Affiliations and Expertise

Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix, AZ

