Workbook for Health Careers Today
6th Edition
Description
Reinforce your understanding of health care skills and careers with practical exercises! Corresponding to the chapters in Health Careers Today, 6th Edition by Judith Gerdin, this workbook includes fun and engaging activities to support important concepts. With vocabulary and abbreviations exercises, concept applications, laboratory exercises, coloring and labeling, online activities, and more, Workbook for Health Careers Today is an excellent tool for mastering textbook material and preparing for exams.
Key Features
- Key terms and medical terminology activities in each chapter make it easy to learn health care terminology.
- Abbreviations exercises help you learn medical abbreviations and acronyms, along with their definitions.
- Concept application exercises cover key information and help in applying knowledge to the real world.
- Laboratory exercises offer hands-on activities to hone your lab skills and learn pharmacology.
- Critical-thinking activities build your decision-making skills.
- Coloring and labeling exercises help you learn key concepts and understand anatomical structures.
- Online activities offer practice with finding information and conducting research on the Internet.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Career Foundation
1. Health Care of the Past, Present, and Future
2. Interpersonal Dynamics, Systems, and Communications
3. Safety, Health, and Environmental Practices
4. Ethics and Legal Responsibilities
5. Culture and Health Care
6. Employability and Career Development
7. Academic Foundation
8. Wellness, Growth and Development
9. Professionalism NEW!
10. Medical Mathematics NEW!
11. Medical Terminology NEW!
Unit II: Anatomy and Physiology
12. Body Organization
13. Integumentary System
14. Cardiovascular System
15. Circulatory System
16. Respiratory System
17. Skeletal System
18. Muscular System
19. Digestive System
20. Urinary System
21. Endocrine System
22. Nervous System
23. Sensory System
24. Reproductive System
Unit III: Career Pathways
25. Biotechnology Research and Development Careers
26. Clinical Laboratory and Medical Forensics Careers
27. Imaging Careers
28. Emergency Health Careers
29. Information and Administration Careers
30. Environmental Careers
31. Nursing Careers
32. Medical Careers
33. Dental Careers
34. Complementary and Alternative Careers
35. Veterinary Careers
36. Community and Social Careers
37. Mental Health Careers
38. Rehabilitative Careers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 27th January 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323280655
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323339513
About the Author
Judith Gerdin
Affiliations and Expertise
Paradise Valley High School, Phoenix, AZ