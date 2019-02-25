Workbook for Fordney’s Medical Insurance - 15th Edition - ISBN: 9780323594417, 9780323594257

Workbook for Fordney’s Medical Insurance

15th Edition

Authors: Linda Smith
Paperback ISBN: 9780323594417
eBook ISBN: 9780323594257
eBook ISBN: 9780323597937
eBook ISBN: 9780323597944
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 25th February 2019
Page Count: 400
Description

Gain real-world practice in insurance billing and coding! Corresponding to the chapters in Fordney's Medical Insurance, 15th Edition, this workbook provides realistic, hands-on exercises that help you apply concepts and develop critical thinking skills. Study tools include chapter overviews, key terms, chapter review exercises, and case study assignments. Additionally, this workbook helps you develop a better understanding of the differences among the insurance programs when completing and electronically transmitting the 837 P or the CMS-1500 paper claim.

Key Features

  • Key terms and abbreviations lists at the beginning of each chapter provide a quick reference to the health insurance terminology you need to know.
  • Performance objectives make learning easy by highlighting what you need to accomplish in each chapter.　
  • Study outlines focus review by listing key points for each chapter.
  • Self-study exercises – including matching, true/false, multiple-choice, mix and match, and fill-in-the-blank questions – help you practice important concepts.
  • Critical Thinking Assignments in the form of short, real-world vignettes prepare you for working in a real medical office and allow you to apply theory learned from the textbook.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Career Role and Responsibilities
1. Role of an Insurance Billing Specialist
2. Privacy, Security and HIPAA
3. Compliance, Fraud and Abuse

Unit Two: Introduction to the Revenue Cycle Process
4. Basics of Health Insurance
5. The Blue Plans, Private Insurance, and Managed Care Plans
6. Medicare
7. Medicaid and other State Programs
8. Tricare and Veterans’ Health Care
9. Workers’ Compensation
10. Disability Income Insurance and Disability Benefit Programs

Unit Three: Documentation and Coding
11. Medical Documentation and the Electronic Health Record
12. Diagnostic Coding
13. Procedural Coding

Unit Four: Claims Submission in The Medical Office
14. The Paper Claim CMS-1500
15. The Electronic Claim

Unit Five: The Claim Follow Up and Payment Process
16. Receiving Payments and Insurance Problem Solving
17. Office and Insurance Collection Strategies

Unit Six: Healthcare Facility Billing
18. Ambulatory Surgical Center
19. Hospital Outpatient and Inpatient Billing
  
Unit Seven: Employment
20. Seeking a Job and Attaining Professional Advancement

About the Author

Linda Smith

