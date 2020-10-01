Workbook for Essentials of Human Diseases and Conditions - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323712637, 9780323712668

Workbook for Essentials of Human Diseases and Conditions

7th Edition

Authors: Margaret Frazier
Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st October 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323712637
eBook ISBN:
9780323712668

About the Author

Margaret Frazier

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly-Department Chair, Health and Human Services Division, Program Chair, Medical Assisting Program, Ivy Tech State College, Fort Wayne, IN

