Workbook for Essentials of Human Diseases and Conditions - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323228374, 9780323340168

Workbook for Essentials of Human Diseases and Conditions

6th Edition

Authors: Margaret Frazier Jeanette Drzymkowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323340168
eBook ISBN: 9780323340182
eBook ISBN: 9780323340151
Paperback ISBN: 9780323228374
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 28th September 2015
Page Count: 240
Description

Learn to master important disease pathology with this helpful workbook. Filled with labeling activities, critical thinking questions, patient screening scenarios, certification exam review exercises, and much more, this dynamic workbook challenges users to recall key terminology, identify important anatomic structures, apply concepts to realistic patient scenarios, and prepare for success on certification exams.

Key Features

  • Word definitions and glossary terms provide a review of medical terminology and reinforce key concepts from the main text.
  • Fill-in-the-blank and short answer exercises help users retain information and foster critical thinking.
  • Labeling exercises include illustrations of anatomical structures and processes giving users the ability to practice their knowledge of disease processes.
  • Patient screening scenarios offer practice in recognizing the varying degrees of urgency in patient situations.
  • Certification exam review provide extra testing practice in a format similar to actual certification exams.

Table of Contents

1. Mechanisms of Disease, Diagnosis, and Treatment
2. Developmental, Congenital, and Childhood Diseases and Disorders
3. Immunologic Diseases and Conditions
4. Diseases and Conditions of the Endocrine System
5. Diseases and Disorders of the Eye and Ear
6. Diseases and Conditions of the Integumentary System
7. Diseases and Conditions of the Musculoskeletal System
8. Diseases and Conditions of the Digestive System
9. Diseases and Conditions of the Respiratory System
10. Diseases and Conditions of the Circulatory System
11. Diseases and Conditions of the Urinary System
12. Diseases and Conditions of the Reproductive System
13. Neurologic Diseases and Conditions
14. Mental Disorders
15. Disorders and Conditions Resulting from Trauma

About the Author

Margaret Frazier

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly-Department Chair, Health and Human Services Division, Program Chair, Medical Assisting Program, Ivy Tech State College, Fort Wayne, IN

Jeanette Drzymkowski

Affiliations and Expertise

Formerly-Associate Faculty, Ivy Tech State College, Northeast, Fort Wayne, IN

