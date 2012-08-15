Workbook for Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323091756, 9780323291613

Workbook for Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook

1st Edition

Authors: Margi Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9780323291613
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th August 2012
Page Count: 320
Description

Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Textbook by Margi Sirois, this Workbook offers exercises and activities to help you master key veterinary assisting concepts and skills. Challenging review questions, engaging case presentations, and practical clinical application activities prepare you for success in the classroom and in clinical practice

Key Features

  • Reinforce your understanding of text content with activities that include:

    • Review questions

    • Case presentations

    • Definitions of key terms

    • Comprehension exercises (short essay)

    • Matching questions

    • Illustration labeling and identification

    • Fill-in-the-blank questions

    • Multiple-choice questions

    • Clinical applications

Table of Contents

  1. Overview of the Veterinary Profession

  2. Office Procedures and Client Relations

  3. Medical Terminology

  4. Anatomy and Physiology

  5. Pharmacology and Pharmacy

  6. Animal Behavior and Restraint

  7. Animal Husbandry and Nutrition

  8. Animal Care and Nursing

  9. Anesthesia and Surgical Assisting

  10. Laboratory Procedures

  11. Diagnostic Imaging

  12. Avian and Exotic Animal Care and Nursing

About the Author

Margi Sirois

Affiliations and Expertise

Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia

