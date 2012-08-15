Workbook for Elsevier's Veterinary Assisting Textbook
1st Edition
Authors: Margi Sirois
eBook ISBN: 9780323291613
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th August 2012
Page Count: 320
Description
Corresponding chapter-by-chapter to Elsevier’s Veterinary Assisting Textbook by Margi Sirois, this Workbook offers exercises and activities to help you master key veterinary assisting concepts and skills. Challenging review questions, engaging case presentations, and practical clinical application activities prepare you for success in the classroom and in clinical practice
Key Features
- Reinforce your understanding of text content with activities that include:
- Review questions
- Case presentations
- Definitions of key terms
- Comprehension exercises (short essay)
- Matching questions
- Illustration labeling and identification
- Fill-in-the-blank questions
- Multiple-choice questions
- Clinical applications
Table of Contents
- Overview of the Veterinary Profession
- Office Procedures and Client Relations
- Medical Terminology
- Anatomy and Physiology
- Pharmacology and Pharmacy
- Animal Behavior and Restraint
- Animal Husbandry and Nutrition
- Animal Care and Nursing
- Anesthesia and Surgical Assisting
- Laboratory Procedures
- Diagnostic Imaging
- Avian and Exotic Animal Care and Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 15th August 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291613
About the Author
Margi Sirois
Affiliations and Expertise
Program Director, Veterinary Technician Program, Ashworth College, Norcross Georgia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.