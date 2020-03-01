Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323553667, 9780323598064

Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care

12th Edition

Authors: Robert Kacmarek
Paperback ISBN: 9780323553667
eBook ISBN: 9780323598064
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 416
About the Author

Robert Kacmarek

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA

