Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care
12th Edition
Authors: Robert Kacmarek
Paperback ISBN: 9780323553667
eBook ISBN: 9780323598064
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 416
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323553667
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323598064
About the Author
Robert Kacmarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.