Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care
11th Edition
Description
Keyed chapter-by-chapter to the market-leading text, Workbook for Egan’s Fundamentals of Respiratory Care, 11th Edition is filled with more NBRC-style, case study application, and analysis-style questions that prepare you to excel on exams. This comprehensive Workbook features a new design with a second color that highlights important information, breaks up text, and offers better usability. New chapters correlate with the text to keep you current, and a wide range of activities engage and guide you through some of the text’s more difficult concepts.
Key Features
- Word Wizard tests your knowledge of key terms.
- Meet the Objectives assess your learning outcomes.
- Key Points identify key concepts from the chapter.
- Case studies test comprehension of assessment and intervention strategies and help you practice critical thinking.
- What Does the NBRC Say? provides information on expectations of NBRC, gives a sampling of NBRC-style multiple-choice questions, and helps you prepare for the certification exam.
- Food for Thought offers thought-provoking tips and questions.
- Information Age highlights all the resources available to you on the web.
- A Picture is Worth (including Pneumo-nuggets) features a mixture of labeling exercises and "nuggets" of information in the form of tips or questions.
- Chapter-specific exercises offer various activities, such as exercises on ethics, equipment, and mathematics.
Table of Contents
I: Foundations of Respiratory Care
1. History of Respiratory Care
2. Delivering Evidence-Based Respiratory Care
3. Quality, Patient Safety, and Communication, and Recordkeeping
4. Principles of Infection Prevention and Control
5. Ethical and Legal Implications of Practice
6. Physical Principles of Respiratory Care
7. E-Medicine in Respiratory Care
8. NEW! Fundamentals of Respiratory Care Research
II: Applied Anatomy and Physiology
9. The Respiratory System
10. The Cardiovascular System
11. Ventilation
12. Gas Exchange and Transport
13. Solutions, Body Fluids, and Electrolytes
14. Acid-Base Balance
15. Regulation of Breathing
III: Assessment of Respiratory Disorders
16. Bedside Assessment of the Patient
17. Interpreting Clinical and Laboratory Data
18. Interpreting the Electrocardiogram
19. Analysis and Monitoring of Gas Exchange
20. Pulmonary Function Testing
21. Review of Thoracic Imaging
22. NEW! Flexible Bronchoscopy and the Respiratory Therapist
23. Nutrition Assessment
IV: Review of Cardiopulmonary Disease
24. Pulmonary Infections
25. Obstructive Lung Disease: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and Related Diseases
26. Interstitial Lung Disease
27. Pleural Diseases
28. Pulmonary Vascular Disease
29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)
30. NEW! Trauma, Burns and Near Drowning
31. Lung Cancer
32. Neuromuscular and Other Diseases of the Chest Wall
33. Disorders of Sleep
34. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Disorders
V: Basic Therapeutics
35. Airway Pharmacology
36. Airway Management
37. Emergency Cardiovascular Life Support
38. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy
39. Aerosol Drug Therapy
40. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases
41. Medical Gas Therapy
42. Lung Expansion Therapy
43. Airway Clearance Therapy (ACT)
VI: Acute and Critical Care
44. Respiratory Failure and the Need for Ventilatory Support
45. Mechanical Ventilators
46. Physiology of Ventilatory Support
47. NEW! Patient Ventilator Interaction
48. Initiating and Adjusting Invasive Ventilatory Support
49. Noninvasive Ventilation
50. NEW! Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS)
51. Monitoring the Patient in the Intensive Care Unit
52. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support
53. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
VII: Patient Education and Long-Term Care
54. Patient Education and Health Promotion
55. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
56. Respiratory Care in Alternative Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 416
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 21st March 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323358521
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393836
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497473
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497459
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323497466
About the Author
Robert Kacmarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA