Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care

I: Foundations of Respiratory Care

1. History of Respiratory Care

2. Delivering Evidence-Based Respiratory Care

3. Quality, Patient Safety, and Communication, and Recordkeeping

4. Principles of Infection Prevention and Control

5. Ethical and Legal Implications of Practice

6. Physical Principles of Respiratory Care

7. E-Medicine in Respiratory Care

8. NEW! Fundamentals of Respiratory Care Research

II: Applied Anatomy and Physiology

9. The Respiratory System

10. The Cardiovascular System

11. Ventilation

12. Gas Exchange and Transport

13. Solutions, Body Fluids, and Electrolytes

14. Acid-Base Balance

15. Regulation of Breathing

III: Assessment of Respiratory Disorders

16. Bedside Assessment of the Patient

17. Interpreting Clinical and Laboratory Data

18. Interpreting the Electrocardiogram

19. Analysis and Monitoring of Gas Exchange

20. Pulmonary Function Testing

21. Review of Thoracic Imaging

22. NEW! Flexible Bronchoscopy and the Respiratory Therapist

23. Nutrition Assessment

IV: Review of Cardiopulmonary Disease

24. Pulmonary Infections

25. Obstructive Lung Disease: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), Asthma, and Related Diseases

26. Interstitial Lung Disease

27. Pleural Diseases

28. Pulmonary Vascular Disease

29. Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)

30. NEW! Trauma, Burns and Near Drowning

31. Lung Cancer

32. Neuromuscular and Other Diseases of the Chest Wall

33. Disorders of Sleep

34. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Disorders

V: Basic Therapeutics

35. Airway Pharmacology

36. Airway Management

37. Emergency Cardiovascular Life Support

38. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy

39. Aerosol Drug Therapy

40. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases

41. Medical Gas Therapy

42. Lung Expansion Therapy

43. Airway Clearance Therapy (ACT)

VI: Acute and Critical Care

44. Respiratory Failure and the Need for Ventilatory Support

45. Mechanical Ventilators

46. Physiology of Ventilatory Support

47. NEW! Patient Ventilator Interaction

48. Initiating and Adjusting Invasive Ventilatory Support

49. Noninvasive Ventilation

50. NEW! Extracorporeal Life Support (ECLS)

51. Monitoring the Patient in the Intensive Care Unit

52. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support

53. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care

VII: Patient Education and Long-Term Care

54. Patient Education and Health Promotion

55. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation

56. Respiratory Care in Alternative Settings

