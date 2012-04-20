Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care

I. Foundations of Respiratory Care



1. History of Respiratory Care

2. Quality and Evidence-Based Respiratory Care

3. Patient Safety, Communication and Recordkeeping

4. Principles of Infection Control

5. Ethical and Legal Implications of Practice

6. Physical Principles of Respiratory Care

7. Computer Applications in Respiratory Care



II. Applied Anatomy and Physiology



8. The Respiratory System

9. The Cardiovascular System

10. Ventilation

11. Gas Exchange and Transport

12. Solutions, Body Fluids, and Electrolytes

13. Acid-Base Balance

14. Regulation of Breathing



III. Assessment of the Respiratory Care Patient

15. Bedside Assessment of the Patient

16. Interpretation of Clinical Laboratory Data

17. Interpreting the Electrocardiogram

18. Analasis and Monitoring of Gas Exchange

19. Pulmonary Function Testing

20. A Synopsis of Thoracic Imaging

21. Nutrition Assessment



IV. Review of Cardiopulmonary Disease



22. Pulmonary Infections

23. Obstructive Lung Disease: COPD, Asthma, and Related Diseases

24. Interstitial Lung Disease

25. Pleural Diseases

26. Pulmonary Vascular Disease

27. Acute Lung Injury, Pulmonary Edema and Multiple System Organ Failure

28. Lung Cance

29. Neuromuscular and Other Diseases of the Chest Wall

30. Disorders of Sleep

31. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Disorders



V. Basic Therapeutics



32. Airway Pharmacology

33. Airway Management

34. Emergency Cardiovascular Life Support

35. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy

36. Aerosol Drug Therapy

37. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases

38. Medical Gas Therapy

39. Lung Expansion Therapy

40. Bronchial Hygiene Therapy



VI. Acute and Critical Care



41. Respiratory Failure and the Need for Ventilatory Support

42. Mechanical Ventilators

43. Physiology of Ventilatory Support

44. Initiating and Adjusting Ventilatory Support

45. Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation

46. Monitoring and Management of the Patient in the Intensive Care Unit

47. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support

48. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care



VII. Preventative and Long-Term Care



49. Patient Education and Health Promotion

50. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation

51. Respiratory Care in Alternative Settings