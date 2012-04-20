Workbook for Egan's Fundamentals of Respiratory Care
10th Edition
Description
What do I need to know? Why do I need to know it? And how will I use it? Focusing on the most important concepts in the Egan's 10th Edition text, this workbook helps you answer these questions and develop a deeper understanding of respiratory care through real-life examples, key points, and a wide range of activities.
Key Features
- Chapter-specific exercises offer various activities, such as exercises on ethics, equipment, and mathematics.
- Word Wizard tests your knowledge of key terms.
- Meet the Objectives gives you a way to assess your learning.
- Key Points identify key concepts from the chapter.
- Case studies help you practice critical thinking.
- Food for Thought offers thought-provoking tips and questions.
- Information Age highlights all the resources available to you on the web.
- A Picture is Worth (including Pneumo-nuggets) features a mixture of labeling exercises and "nuggets" of information in the form of tips or questions.
Table of Contents
I. Foundations of Respiratory Care
1. History of Respiratory Care
2. Quality and Evidence-Based Respiratory Care
3. Patient Safety, Communication and Recordkeeping
4. Principles of Infection Control
5. Ethical and Legal Implications of Practice
6. Physical Principles of Respiratory Care
7. Computer Applications in Respiratory Care
II. Applied Anatomy and Physiology
8. The Respiratory System
9. The Cardiovascular System
10. Ventilation
11. Gas Exchange and Transport
12. Solutions, Body Fluids, and Electrolytes
13. Acid-Base Balance
14. Regulation of Breathing
III. Assessment of the Respiratory Care Patient
15. Bedside Assessment of the Patient
16. Interpretation of Clinical Laboratory Data
17. Interpreting the Electrocardiogram
18. Analasis and Monitoring of Gas Exchange
19. Pulmonary Function Testing
20. A Synopsis of Thoracic Imaging
21. Nutrition Assessment
IV. Review of Cardiopulmonary Disease
22. Pulmonary Infections
23. Obstructive Lung Disease: COPD, Asthma, and Related Diseases
24. Interstitial Lung Disease
25. Pleural Diseases
26. Pulmonary Vascular Disease
27. Acute Lung Injury, Pulmonary Edema and Multiple System Organ Failure
28. Lung Cance
29. Neuromuscular and Other Diseases of the Chest Wall
30. Disorders of Sleep
31. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Disorders
V. Basic Therapeutics
32. Airway Pharmacology
33. Airway Management
34. Emergency Cardiovascular Life Support
35. Humidity and Bland Aerosol Therapy
36. Aerosol Drug Therapy
37. Storage and Delivery of Medical Gases
38. Medical Gas Therapy
39. Lung Expansion Therapy
40. Bronchial Hygiene Therapy
VI. Acute and Critical Care
41. Respiratory Failure and the Need for Ventilatory Support
42. Mechanical Ventilators
43. Physiology of Ventilatory Support
44. Initiating and Adjusting Ventilatory Support
45. Noninvasive Positive Pressure Ventilation
46. Monitoring and Management of the Patient in the Intensive Care Unit
47. Discontinuing Ventilatory Support
48. Neonatal and Pediatric Respiratory Care
VII. Preventative and Long-Term Care
49. Patient Education and Health Promotion
50. Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation
51. Respiratory Care in Alternative Settings
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 20th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323401326
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292481
About the Author
Robert Kacmarek
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Anesthesiology, Harvard Medical School; Director, Respiratory Care, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA