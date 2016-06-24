Workbook for Dental Radiography
5th Edition
A Workbook and Laboratory Manual
Description
Introducing the essential companion for dental imaging success! Dental Radiography: A Workbook and Laboratory Manual is a concise, comprehensive solution for both dental assisting and dental hygiene students. Joen Iannucci and Laura Jansen Howerton have written this exciting new resource as the perfect companion to the bestselling Dental Radiography: Principles and Techniques text. This unique hybrid product is organized into two distinct sections — (1) a student workbook with review questions and activities that reinforce core knowledge and (2) a laboratory manual with step-by-step instructions and competency evaluations for essential hands-on skills.. Combined with the bestselling textbook, the content review exercises and laboratory procedures help you link theory and technique to promote the mastery of clinical skills necessary for professional practice success.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Hybrid approach combines workbook-like review with step-by-step procedures
- Comprehensive coverage of all major dental radiography topics
- Straightforward writing style focused on need-to-know content, practice, and application
- Case studies and critical thinking questions
- Hands-on activities
- Written exercises, including identification/labeling, short-answer, fill-in-the-blank, matching, crossword puzzles, and more
- Peer and self-assessments in each laboratory exercise
- Team activities
- More than 350 illustrations and photographs
- UNIQUE! Spiral binding for easy chairside use
Table of Contents
SECTION I: WORKBOOK
Module 1 Radiation Basics (correlates to text Chapters 1-5)
Module 2 Equipment, Film, and Processing Basics (correlates to text Chapters 6-10)
Module 3 Dental Radiographer Basics and Technique Introduction (correlates to text Chapters 11-17)
Module 4 Technique Basics (correlates to text Chapters 18-2)
Module 5 Digital Imaging and Normal Anatomy Basics (correlates to text Chapters 24-27)
Module 6 Normal Anatomy, Film Mounting, and Interpretation Bascis (correlates to text Chapters 28-31)
Module 7 Interpretation Basics (correlates to text Chapters 32-35)
SECTION II: LABORATORY MANUAL
Part I: Introduction to the Radiology Clinic
Module 1 Use of Ionizing Radiation
Module 2 Infection Control in the Radiation Clinic
Module 3 Equipment Used in the Radiology Clinic
Part II: Technique Experiences with Teaching Manikin
Module 4 Biscecting Technique
Module 5 Bite-Wing Technique with Tabs
Module 6 Paralleling Technique
Module 7 Competencies
Part III: Technique Experiences with Peer
Module 8 Peer Patient Practice
Module 9 Competency
Module 10 Panoramic Technique
Module 11 Competency
Details
- No. of pages:
- 496
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 24th June 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297530
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323297509
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323297493
About the Author
Joen Iannucci
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Dentistry, Division of Dental Hygiene, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Laura Howerton
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor, Wake Technical Community College, Raleigh, North Carolina