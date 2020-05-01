Workbook for Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323570879, 9780323570909

Workbook for Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology

7th Edition

Authors: Ronald Eisenberg Nancy Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323570909
Paperback ISBN: 9780323570879
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st May 2020
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323570909
Paperback ISBN:
9780323570879

About the Author

Ronald Eisenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Radiology, Highland General Hospital, Oakland, CA; Clinical Professor of Radiology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; and University of California at Davis, Sacramento, CA

Nancy Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Diagnostic Medical Imaging, Gate Way Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.