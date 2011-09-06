Workbook for Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323078498, 9780323292238

Workbook for Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology

5th Edition

Authors: Ronald Eisenberg Ronald Eisenberg Nancy Johnson Nancy Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780323292238
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th September 2011
Page Count: 192
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Make sure you understand the pathologies most frequently diagnosed with medical imaging! Corresponding to the chapters in Eisenberg and Johnson's Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology, 5th Edition, this workbook includes practical activities that help you understand disease processes, their radiographic appearance, and their likely treatment. Each chapter offers anatomy labeling exercises, multiple-choice, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions, as well as a self-test. Case studies are included in the Body Systems chapters. An answer key is provided at the end of the book.

Key Features

  • Thorough review reflects the material in the Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology textbook and helps you understand disease processes and their radiographic appearance, and produce optimal diagnostic images.

  • Anatomic images let you review A&P and gain practice with examination, labeling, and analysis.
  • A wide variety of exercises help you learn anatomy, technique adjustment, and pathology identification.
  • Case studies with pathology images make it easier to notice relevant details on the image and become familiar with the appearance of pathologies in different imaging modalities.
  • Self-tests at the end of each chapter allow you to assess your understanding.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Pathology

2. Specialized Imaging Techniques

3. Respiratory System

4. Skeletal System

5. Gastrointestinal System

6. Urinary System

7. Cardiovascular System

8. Nervous System Disease

9. Hematopoietic System

10. Endocrine System

11. Reproductive System

12. Miscellaneous Diseases

Answer Key

Details

No. of pages:
192
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323292238

About the Author

Ronald Eisenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Radiology, Highland General Hospital, Oakland, CA; Clinical Professor of Radiology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; and University of California at Davis, Sacramento, CA

Ronald Eisenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Chairman of Radiology, Highland General Hospital, Oakland, CA; Clinical Professor of Radiology, University of California at San Francisco, San Francisco, CA; and University of California at Davis, Sacramento, CA

Nancy Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Diagnostic Medical Imaging, Gate Way Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Nancy Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Faculty, Diagnostic Medical Imaging, Gate Way Community College, Phoenix, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.