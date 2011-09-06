Workbook for Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology

Make sure you understand the pathologies most frequently diagnosed with medical imaging! Corresponding to the chapters in Eisenberg and Johnson's Comprehensive Radiographic Pathology, 5th Edition, this workbook includes practical activities that help you understand disease processes, their radiographic appearance, and their likely treatment. Each chapter offers anatomy labeling exercises, multiple-choice, matching, and fill-in-the-blank questions, as well as a self-test. Case studies are included in the Body Systems chapters. An answer key is provided at the end of the book.