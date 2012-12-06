Workbook and Licensure Exam Prep for Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
4th Edition
Description
Use this workbook to learn and review limited radiography concepts! Corresponding to the chapters in Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice, 4th Edition, this practical study tool helps you understand and apply the material you need for limited radiography practice. Exercises include multiple-choice, matching, and labeling of diagrams and anatomy. Written by the textbook’s authors, Bruce Long, Eugene Frank, and Ruth Ann Ehrlich, this workbook prepares you to succeed on ARRT exams and as a Limited X-Ray Machine Operator.
Key Features
- Exercises reinforce your understanding of important topics, including x-ray science and techniques; radiation safety; radiographic anatomy, pathology, and positioning of upper and lower extremities, spine, chest and head; patient care; and ancillary clinical skills.
- Over 100 labeling exercises for anatomy and radiographic images help you learn anatomy and gain familiarity with how anatomy appears on radiographic images.
- Section I offers review and practice of limited radiography topics and concepts.
- Section II provides a review guide for the ARRT exam with guidelines for exam prep, the ARRT content specifications for the Examination for the Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography, plus a mock exam.
- Section III is a preparation guide for the ARRT Bone Densitometry Equipment Operators Exam and includes study guidelines, ARRT content specifications, and a mock exam.
Table of Contents
Section I
1. Role of the Limited X-Ray Machine Operator
2. Introduction to Radiographic Equipment
3. Basic Mathematics
4. Basic Physics of Radiography
5. X-Ray Production
6. X-Ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management
7. Principles of Exposure and Image Quality
8. Digital Image Receptor Systems
9. Scatter Radiation and Its Control
10. Formulating X-Ray Techniques
11. Radiobiology and Radiation Safety
12. Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
13. Upper Extremity and Shoulder Girdle
14. Lower Extremity and Pelvis
15. Spine
16. Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen
17. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
18. Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients
19. Film Critique
20. Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism
21. Safety and Infection Control
22. Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations
23. Medications and Their Administration
24. Medical Laboratory Skills
25. Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis
26. Bone Densitometry
Section II
Preparation Guide for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Examination for the Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography
Section III
Preparation Guide for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Examination for Bone Densitometry Equipment Operators
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 6th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323262859
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323287241
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR