Workbook and Licensure Exam Prep for Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice
5th Edition
Description
Practice makes perfect! Corresponding to the chapters in Radiography Essentials for Limited Practice, 5th Edition, this practical workbook helps you to review, understand, and apply the most important theories and information needed for limited radiography practice. Exercises include fill in the blank questions, multiple-choice questions, labeling of anatomy diagrams, and matching problems. Written by the textbook’s authors, this workbook prepares you for success on ARRT exams and in your career as a Limited X-ray Machine Operator.
Key Features
- Wide variety of exercises offers additional practice and reinforces key lessons.
- Over 100 labeling exercises for anatomy and radiographic images help you learn anatomy and become familiar with how the body appears on radiographic images.
- All exercises reinforce understanding of important topics, including x-ray science and techniques, radiation safety, radiographic anatomy, pathology, patient care, ancillary clinical skills, and positioning of upper and lower extremities, spine, chest and head.
- Updated anatomy and positioning labeling and terminology ensure that you learn standard and accepted radiographic terminology.
- Section II provides content review with guidelines for exam prep, the ARRT content specifications for the Examination for the Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography, and a mock exam.
- Section III is a preparation guide for the ARRT Bone Densitometry Equipment Operators Exam and includes study guidelines, ARRT content specifications, and a mock exam.
Table of Contents
Section I
1. Role of the Limited X-ray Machine Operator
2. Introduction to Radiographic Equipment
3. Basic Mathematics for Limited Operators
4. Basic Physics for Radiography
5. X-ray Production
6. X-ray Circuit and Tube Heat Management
7. Principles of Exposure and Image Quality
8. Digital Imaging
9. Scatter Radiation and Its Control
10. Formulating X-ray Techniques
11. Radiobiology and Radiation Safety
12. Introduction to Anatomy, Positioning, and Pathology
13. Upper Limb and Shoulder Girdle
14. Lower Limb and Pelvis
15. Spine
16. Bony Thorax, Chest, and Abdomen
17. Skull, Facial Bones, and Paranasal Sinuses
18. Radiography of Pediatric and Geriatric Patients
19. Image Evaluation
20. Ethics, Legal Considerations, and Professionalism
21. Safety and Infection Control
22. Assessing Patients and Managing Acute Situations
23. Medications and Their Administration
24. Medical Laboratory Skills
25. Additional Procedures for Assessment and Diagnosis
26. Bone Densitometry
Section II
Preparation Guide for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Examination for the Limited Scope of Practice in Radiography
Section III
Preparation Guide for the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists Bone Densitometry Equipment Operators Examination
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2017
- Published:
- 4th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323485111
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323459587
About the Author
Bruce Long
Affiliations and Expertise
Director and Associate Professor, Radiologic Imaging and Sciences Programs, Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Eugene Frank
Affiliations and Expertise
Retired Director, Radiography Program, Riverland Community College, Austin, MN; Assistant Professor of Radiology, Emeritus, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, Rochester, MN
Ruth Ann Ehrlich
Affiliations and Expertise
Radiology Faculty (Retired), Western States Chiropractic College, Portland, OR; Adjunct Faculty, Portland Community College, Portland, OR