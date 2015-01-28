Workbook and Lab Manual for Mosby's Pharmacy Technician
4th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
With chapter-by-chapter review and practice, this easy-to-use workbook and lab manual reinforces your understanding of key facts and concepts from Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 4th Edition. Chapter-specific lab exercises and skill check-off sheets correspond to procedures in the textbook, and a wide variety of review questions (including fill-in-the-blank, matching, true/false, and multiple-choice), exercises, and activities help you study more effectively and learn to apply your knowledge for success on the job.
Key Features
- Practice with the most important subject areas taught in pharmacy technician programs prepares you for the PTCE and your future job.
- Critical thinking exercises help you apply what you’ve learned to real-life situations.
- Fill-in-the-blank, matching, true/false, and multiple-choice questions reinforce chapter material.
- UNIQUE! Internet research activities prepare you for research tasks you will encounter on the job.
- Math calculation exercises help you master this difficult area of pharmacology.
Table of Contents
Unit One: Pharmacy Practice
1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy
2. Pharmacy Law, Ethics, and Regulatory Agencies
3. Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians
4. Communication and Role of the Technician with the Customer/Patient
5. Dosage Forms and Routes of Administration
6. Conversions and Calculations
7. Drug Information References
8. Community Pharmacy Practice
9. Institutional Pharmacy Practice
10. Additional Pharmacy Practice Settings
11. Bulk Repackaging and Non-Sterile Compounding
12. Aseptic Technique and Sterile Compounding
13. Pharmacy Stock and Billing
14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention
Unit Two: Pharmacology and Medications
15. Therapeutic Agents for the Nervous System
16. Therapeutic Agents for the Endocrine System
17. Therapeutic Agents for the Muscular/Skeletal System
18. Therapeutic Agents for the Cardiovascular System
19. Therapeutic Agents for the Respiratory System
20. Therapeutic Agents for the Gastrointestinal System
21. Therapeutic Agents for the Renal System
22. Therapeutic Agents for the Reproductive System
23. Therapeutic Agents for the Immune System
24. Therapeutic Agents for Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat
25. Therapeutic Agents for the Dermatologic System
26. Therapeutic Agents for the Hematologic System
27. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications
28. Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)
