Workbook and Lab Manual for Mosby's Pharmacy Technician
3rd Edition
Principles and Practice
With chapter-by-chapter review and practice, this easy-to-use workbook and lab manual helps you reinforce your understanding of key facts and concepts from Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 3rd Edition. A wide variety of review questions, exercises, and activities help you study more effectively and learn to apply your knowledge for success on the job.
Section One: General Pharmacy
1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy
2. Pharmacy Federal Laws and Regulations
3. Pharmacy Ethics, Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians
4. Conversions and Calculations Used by Pharmacy Technicians
5. Dosage Forms, Routes of Administration, Drug Classifications, Drug Abbreviations & Medical Terminology
6. Drug Information References
7. Prescription Processing
8. Over-the-Counter Medications
9. Complementary Alternative Medicine
10. Hospital Pharmacy
11. Repackaging and Compounding
12. Aspetic Technique
13. Pharmacy Stock and Billing
14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention
Section Two: Body Systems
15. Endocrine System
16. Nervous System
17. Psychopharmacology
18. Respiratory System
19. Visual and Auditory Systems
20. The Integumentary System
21. Gastrointestinal System
22. Urinary System
23. Cardiovascular System
24. Reproductive System
Section Three: Classifications of Drugs
25. Anti-infectives
26. Anti-inflammatories and Antihistamines
27. Vitamins and Minerals
28. Vaccines
29. Oncology Agents
Section Four: Basic Science for the Pharmacy Technician
30. Microbiology
31. Chemistry
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd May 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323292467
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359122
About the Author
Teresa Hopper
Instructor of Pharmacy Technology, Boston Reed College, Napa, CA