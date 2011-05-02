Workbook and Lab Manual for Mosby's Pharmacy Technician - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781437706710, 9780323292467

Workbook and Lab Manual for Mosby's Pharmacy Technician

3rd Edition

Principles and Practice

Authors: Teresa Hopper
eBook ISBN: 9780323292467
eBook ISBN: 9780323359122
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd May 2011
Page Count: 400
Description

With chapter-by-chapter review and practice, this easy-to-use workbook and lab manual helps you reinforce your understanding of key facts and concepts from Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 3rd Edition. A wide variety of review questions, exercises, and activities help you study more effectively and learn to apply your knowledge for success on the job.

Key Features

  • Chapter-specific exercises (fill-in-the-blank, matching, true/false, and multiple-choice) reinforce key textbook concepts and help you prepare for exams.

  • Experiential lab activities provide hands-on practice.

  • Case scenarios and critical thinking questions strengthen your decision-making skills.

  • UNIQUE! Internet research assignments challenge you to locate additional information and draw clinically relevant conclusions.

  • Math calculation exercises enhance your proficiency with challenging mathematic calculations critical to practice.

    • Table of Contents

    Section One: General Pharmacy

    1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy

    2. Pharmacy Federal Laws and Regulations

    3. Pharmacy Ethics, Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians

    4. Conversions and Calculations Used by Pharmacy Technicians

    5. Dosage Forms, Routes of Administration, Drug Classifications, Drug Abbreviations & Medical Terminology

    6. Drug Information References

    7. Prescription Processing

    8. Over-the-Counter Medications

    9. Complementary Alternative Medicine

    10. Hospital Pharmacy

    11. Repackaging and Compounding

    12. Aspetic Technique

    13. Pharmacy Stock and Billing

    14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention

     

    Section Two: Body Systems

    15. Endocrine System

    16. Nervous System

    17. Psychopharmacology

    18. Respiratory System

    19. Visual and Auditory Systems

    20. The Integumentary System

    21. Gastrointestinal System

    22. Urinary System

    23. Cardiovascular System

    24. Reproductive System

     

    Section Three: Classifications of Drugs

    25. Anti-infectives

    26. Anti-inflammatories and Antihistamines

    27. Vitamins and Minerals

    28. Vaccines

    29. Oncology Agents

     

    Section Four: Basic Science for the Pharmacy Technician

    30. Microbiology

    31. Chemistry

    About the Author

    Teresa Hopper

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Instructor of Pharmacy Technology, Boston Reed College, Napa, CA

