Workbook and Lab Manual for Mosby's Pharmacy Technician
5th Edition
Principles and Practice
Description
This easy-to-use, chapter-by-chapter companion to Mosby's Pharmacy Technician: Principles and Practice, 5th Edition helps you reinforce and master your understanding of key skills and concepts. Each chapter of this combination workbook and lab manual contains a wide variety of review questions, exercises, and experiential lab activities to help reinforce key concepts, encourage students to reflect critically, and relate to practice for success on the job. Combined with the core textbook, this learning package takes you from day one through graduation and certification!
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage designed to align with the ASHP curriculum and Pharmacy Technician certification exam blueprints
- Reinforce Key Concepts sections for review and practice
- Reflect Critically sections with realistic scenarios to encourage content assimilation and application
- Relate to Practice sections with laboratory exercises to provide hands-on practice to promote multi-dimensional skills mastery
- Competency checklists for all procedures to track your progress with textbook procedures.
Table of Contents
Unit I: Pharmacy Practice
1. History of Medicine and Pharmacy
2. Pharmacy Law, Ethics, and Regulatory Agencies
3. Competencies, Associations, and Settings for Technicians
4. Communication and Role of the Technician with the Customer/Patient
5. Dosage Forms and Routes of Administration
6. Conversions and Calculations
7. Drug Information References
8. Community Pharmacy Practice
9. Institutional Pharmacy Practice
10. Additional Pharmacy Practice Settings
11. Bulk Repackaging and Non-Sterile Compounding
12. Aseptic Technique and Sterile Compounding
13. Pharmacy Billing and Inventory Management
14. Medication Safety and Error Prevention
15. NEW! Pharmacy Operations Management
Unit II: Pharmacology and Medications
16. NEW! Drug Classifications
17. Therapeutic Agents for the Nervous System
18. Therapeutic Agents for the Endocrine System
19. Therapeutic Agents for the Musculoskeletal System
20. Therapeutic Agents for the Cardiovascular System
21. Therapeutic Agents for the Respiratory System
22. Therapeutic Agents for the Gastrointestinal System
23. Therapeutic Agents for the Renal System
24. Therapeutic Agents for the Reproductive System
25. Therapeutic Agents for the Immune System
26. Therapeutic Agents for Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat
27. Therapeutic Agents for the Dermatologic System
28. Therapeutic Agents for the Hematologic System
29. Over-the-Counter (OTC) Medications
30. Complementary and Alternative Medicine (CAM)
Appendix A: Top 200 Prescription Drugs
Appendix B: Top 30 Herbal Remedies
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 23rd February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323443579
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323443937
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323550246
About the Author
Karen Davis
Affiliations and Expertise
Accreditation Alliance Consulting Services Pharmacy Technician Program Instructor Society for the Education of Pharmacy Technicians (SEPhT) Lyons, Georgia
Anthony Guerra
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Instructor Pharmacy Technician Program Des Moines Area Community College Ankeny, Iowa