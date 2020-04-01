Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants
10th Edition
Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323672887
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 552
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323672887
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.