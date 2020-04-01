Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323672887

Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants

10th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323672887
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 552
Details

No. of pages:
552
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323672887

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Leighann Remmert

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL

