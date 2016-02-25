Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants
9th Edition
Description
Get the most out of your nurse assisting textbook, and review for your certification exam! Corresponding to the chapters in Sorrentino and Remmert’s Mosby's Textbook for Nursing Assistants, 9th Edition, this workbook reinforces your understanding with numerous exercises and review questions. Checklists help you study skills — with a checklist for each of the 100+ procedures in the text. The Competency Evaluation Review section helps you prepare for the CNA exam with a review of content, a skills evaluation review, and two practice exams. Answers are included for all review questions and practice exams!
Key Features
- Comprehensive review corresponds chapter-by-chapter to the textbook.
- Competency Evaluation Review section includes a content review and review questions for all key topics, a skills evaluation review, and two practice exams that help to prepare you for the written certification exam.
- A wide variety of exercises enhances learning and keeps you interested in the material.
- Skills checklists help you review and practice the procedures required for certification.
- Independent learning activities in every chapter allow additional review and practice.
- Optional learning exercises are provided for longer programs and/or higher-level students.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Health Care Agencies
2. The Person’s Rights
3. The Nursing Assistant
4. NEW! Delegation
5. Ethics and Laws
6. Work Ethics
7. Communicating with the Health Team
8. Assisting with the Nursing Process
9. Understanding the Person
10. Body Structure and Function
11. Growth and Development
12. Care of the Older Person
13. Safety
14. Preventing Falls
15. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
16. Preventing Infection
17. Body Mechanics
18. NEW! Safely Moving the Person
19. NEW! Safely Transferring the Person
20. The Person’s Unit
21. Bedmaking
22. Personal Hygiene
23. Grooming
24. Urinary Elimination
25. NEW! Urinary Catheters
26. Bowel Elimination
27. Nutrition and Fluids
28. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
29. Measuring Vital Signs
30. Exercise and Activity
31. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
32. Admission, Transfers, and Discharges
33. Assisting with the Physical Examination
34. Collecting and Testing Specimens
35. The Person Having Surgery
36. Wound Care
37. Pressure Ulcers
38. Heat and Cold Applications
39. Oxygen Needs
40. Respiratory Support and Therapies
41. Rehabilitation and Restorative Nursing
42. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
43. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
44. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
45. Cardiovascular, Respiratory, and Lymphatic Disorders
46. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders
47. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders
48. Mental Health Problems
49. Confusion and Dementia
50. Development Disabilities
51. Sexuality
52. Caring for Mothers and Children
53. Assisted Living
54. Basic Emergency Care
55. End-of-Life Care
56. NEW! Getting a Job
COMPETENCY EVALUATION REVIEW
Textbook Chapters Review
Practice Exam 1
Practice Exam 2
Skills Evaluation Review
Answers to Review Questions in Textbook Chapters Review
Answers to Practice Exam 1
Answers to Practice Exam 2
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 25th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323319768
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323476218
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323476232
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323476256
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL