Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
6th Edition
Description
Providing a complete study guide and certification review in one book, Sorrentino's easy-to-use Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review is the perfect chapter-by-chapter companion to Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 6th Edition. Understand and apply the skills and procedures you've learned and prepare for your certification exam with engaging review questions, exercises, and valuable self-assessment opportunities.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Bonus Competency Evaluation Review section includes a content review and review questions to help you prepare for your certification exam.
- A wide variety of exercises including Multiple-Choice, Matching, Fill-in-the-Blank, Crossword Puzzles, and Labeling help you review and test your understanding of textbook content.
- UNIQUE! CD icons highlight procedures that can be reviewed on the companion CD for greater clarity.
- Procedure Checklists help you review each procedure step-by-step.
- Independent Learning Activities challenge you to apply what you've learned to practice.
- Optional Learning Exercises provide a more detailed review of textbook content for better understanding.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Long-Term Care
2. Resident Rights NEW!
3. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care
4. Ethics and Laws
5. Work Ethics
6. Communicating With the Health Team
7. Assisting With the Nursing Process
8. Understanding the Resident
9. Body Structure and Function
10. The Older Person
11. Sexuality
12. Safety
13. Preventing Falls
14. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
15. Preventing Infection
16. Body Mechanics
17. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers
18. The ResidentÕs Unit
19. Bedmaking
20. Hygiene
21. Grooming
22. Urinary Elimination
23. Bowel Elimination
24. Nutrition and Fluids
25. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
26. Exercise and Activity
27. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
28. Oxygen Needs
29. Respiratory Support and Therapies NEW
30. Assisted Living
31. Measuring Vital Signs
32. Assisting With the Physical Examination
33. Collecting and Testing Specimens
34. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents
35. Wound Care
36. Heat and Cold Applications
37. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
38. Cancer and Immune System Disorders
39. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
40. Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders
41. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders
42. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders
43. Mental Health Problems
44. Confusion and Dementia
45. Developmental Disabilities
46. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
47. Basic Emergency Care
48. The Dying Person
Procedure Checklists
Competency Evaluation Review
Details
- No. of pages:
- 488
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 28th October 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323294072
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ