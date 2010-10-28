Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323077583, 9780323294072

Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants

6th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino
eBook ISBN: 9780323294072
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th October 2010
Page Count: 488
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Providing a complete study guide and certification review in one book, Sorrentino's easy-to-use Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review is the perfect chapter-by-chapter companion to Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 6th Edition. Understand and apply the skills and procedures you've learned and prepare for your certification exam with engaging review questions, exercises, and valuable self-assessment opportunities.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Bonus Competency Evaluation Review section includes a content review and review questions to help you prepare for your certification exam.

  • A wide variety of exercises including Multiple-Choice, Matching, Fill-in-the-Blank, Crossword Puzzles, and Labeling help you review and test your understanding of textbook content.

  • UNIQUE! CD icons highlight procedures that can be reviewed on the companion CD for greater clarity.

  • Procedure Checklists help you review each procedure step-by-step.

  • Independent Learning Activities challenge you to apply what you've learned to practice.

  • Optional Learning Exercises provide a more detailed review of textbook content for better understanding.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Long-Term Care

2. Resident Rights NEW!

3. The Nursing Assistant in Long-Term Care

4. Ethics and Laws

5. Work Ethics

6. Communicating With the Health Team

7. Assisting With the Nursing Process

8. Understanding the Resident

9. Body Structure and Function

10. The Older Person

11. Sexuality

12. Safety

13. Preventing Falls

14. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use

15. Preventing Infection

16. Body Mechanics

17. Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers

18. The ResidentÕs Unit

19. Bedmaking

20. Hygiene

21. Grooming

22. Urinary Elimination

23. Bowel Elimination

24. Nutrition and Fluids

25. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy

26. Exercise and Activity

27. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

28. Oxygen Needs

29. Respiratory Support and Therapies NEW

30. Assisted Living

31. Measuring Vital Signs

32. Assisting With the Physical Examination

33. Collecting and Testing Specimens

34. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents

35. Wound Care

36. Heat and Cold Applications

37. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems

38. Cancer and Immune System Disorders

39. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders

40. Cardiovascular and Respiratory Disorders

41. Digestive and Endocrine Disorders

42. Urinary and Reproductive Disorders

43. Mental Health Problems

44. Confusion and Dementia

45. Developmental Disabilities

46. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

47. Basic Emergency Care

48. The Dying Person

 

Procedure Checklists

Competency Evaluation Review

Details

No. of pages:
488
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323294072

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.