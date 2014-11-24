Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants
7th Edition
Get a complete study guide and certification review in one book with the Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants, 7th Edition. Engaging review questions, exercises, and valuable independent learning activities go beyond the textbook and build critical thinking skills to prepare you for your certification exam and clinical practice.
A variety of activities and exercises including multiple-choice questions, matching, true/false, fill-in-the-blank, crossword puzzles, and labeling to enhance learning.
- Competency Evaluation Review section prepares you for certification exam without requiring you to purchase an additional text.
- Procedure checklists provide step-by-step list for completing skills for detailed instructor or self-evaluation of performance skills from the textbook.
- Procedure checklists icons alert you to additional sources and skills on companion CD or Evolve video clips for review prior to practicing the skill.
- Optional learning exercises and mini-case studies highlight concepts and skills within each chapter so you can apply concepts and build critical thinking skills.
- Independent learning activities in every chapter promote critical thinking with optional higher level study opportunities for those programs or learners wishing to go beyond the basic competency level.
UNIT I: WORKING IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS
1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care
2. Ethics, Laws, and Resident Rights
3. Work Ethics
4. Communicating With the Health Team
5. Assisting with the Nursing Process
UNIT II: FOCUSING ON THE PERSON
6. Understanding the Resident
7. Body Structure and Function
8. The Older Person
9. Sexuality
UNIT III: PROTECTING THE PERSON
10. Safety
11. Preventing Falls
12. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use
13. Preventing Infection
14. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers
UNIT IV: ASSISTING WITH ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING
15. The Resident’s Unit
16. Bedmaking
17. Hygiene
18. Grooming
19. Nutrition and Fluids
20. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy
21. Urinary Elimination
22. Bowel Elimination
23. Exercise and Activity
24. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep
25. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Support and Therapies
UNIT V: ASSISTING WITH ASSESSMENT
26. Measuring Vital Signs
27. Assisting with the Physical Examination
28. Collecting and Testing Specimens
UNIT VI: ASSISTING WITH CARE NEEDS
29. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents
30. Wound Care
31. Pressure Ulcers
32. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
33. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders
34. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders
35. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders
36. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders
37. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders
38. Mental Health Problems
39. Confusion and Dementia
40. Developmental Disabilities
41. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
42. Assisted Living
43. Basic Emergency Care
44. The Dying Person
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 24th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399777
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399791
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323356435