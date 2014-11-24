Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Textbook for Long-Term Care Nursing Assistants

UNIT I: WORKING IN LONG-TERM CARE SETTINGS

1. The Nursing Assistant Working in Long-Term Care

2. Ethics, Laws, and Resident Rights

3. Work Ethics

4. Communicating With the Health Team

5. Assisting with the Nursing Process

UNIT II: FOCUSING ON THE PERSON

6. Understanding the Resident

7. Body Structure and Function

8. The Older Person

9. Sexuality

UNIT III: PROTECTING THE PERSON

10. Safety

11. Preventing Falls

12. Restraint Alternatives and Safe Restraint Use

13. Preventing Infection

14. Body Mechanics and Safe Resident Handling, Moving, and Transfers

UNIT IV: ASSISTING WITH ACTIVITIES OF DAILY LIVING

15. The Resident’s Unit

16. Bedmaking

17. Hygiene

18. Grooming

19. Nutrition and Fluids

20. Nutritional Support and IV Therapy

21. Urinary Elimination

22. Bowel Elimination

23. Exercise and Activity

24. Comfort, Rest, and Sleep

25. Oxygen Needs and Respiratory Support and Therapies

UNIT V: ASSISTING WITH ASSESSMENT

26. Measuring Vital Signs

27. Assisting with the Physical Examination

28. Collecting and Testing Specimens

UNIT VI: ASSISTING WITH CARE NEEDS

29. Admitting, Transferring, and Discharging Residents

30. Wound Care

31. Pressure Ulcers

32. Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems

33. Cancer, Immune System, and Skin Disorders

34. Nervous System and Musculoskeletal Disorders

35. Cardiovascular and Respiratory System Disorders

36. Digestive and Endocrine System Disorders

37. Urinary and Reproductive System Disorders

38. Mental Health Problems

39. Confusion and Dementia

40. Developmental Disabilities

41. Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

42. Assisted Living

43. Basic Emergency Care

44. The Dying Person

