Workbook and Competency Evaluation Review for Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants

1. Introduction to Health Care

2. The Person’s Rights

3. The Nursing Assistant

4. NEW! Ethics and Laws

5. Student and Work Ethics

6. Health Team Communications

7. Understanding the Person

8. Body Structure and Function

9. The Older Person

10. Safety Needs

11. Preventing Falls

12. Restraint Alternatives and Restraints

13. Preventing Infection

14. Body Mechanics

15. NEW! Moving the Person

16. NEW! Transferring the Person

17. Comfort Needs

18. Hygiene Needs

19. Grooming Needs

20. Urinary Needs

21. NEW! Urinary Catheters

22. Bowel Needs

23. Nutrition Needs

24. NEW! Fluid Needs

25. Measurements

26. Collecting Specimens

27. Exercise and Activity Needs

28. Wound Care

29. Pressure Injuries

30. Oxygen Needs

31. Rehabilitation Needs

32. NEW! Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems

33. Common Health Problems

34. Mental Health Disorders

35. Confusion and Dementia

36. Emergency Care

37. End-of-Life Care

38. NEW! Getting a Job

Procedure Checklists

Competency Evaluation Review

Textbook Chapters Review

Practice Examination 1

Practice Examination 2

Skills Evaluation Review

Answers to Review Questions in Textbook Chapters Review

Answers to Practice Examination 1

Answers to Practice Examination 2