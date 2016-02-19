Work Space, Equipment and Tool Design, Volume 15
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Workspace Design. Equipment and Tool Design. General.
As the ergonomic aspect of many problems facing the industry today attracts more attention from the management, providing scientific knowledge and the know-how to solve such problems is becoming increasingly more important. The impetus for this book originated from the pressing need to make the state-of-the-art ergonomic information on workspace, equipment and tool design available to practising ergonomists, safety specialists, engineering designers, and business and technical managers.
The book reinforces the notion that ergonomic data should be explicitly integrated in the design of a system, and should become an indispensable part of the overall design process in production engineering, on an equal basis with such activities as mechanical component design, quality assurance, maintenance, inspection, etc. The focus is on selected ergonomic data for workspace, equipment and tool design, with special emphasis on the practical aspects of applying the available information to specific problem areas.
A. Mital Editor
Anil Mital is Professor of Industrial Engineering and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He is also the Founding Director of the Ergonomics and Engineering Controls Research Laboratory and former Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He holds a B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Allahabad University, India, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University and Texas Tech University, respectively. He is Editor-in-Chief of the
University of Cincinnati, Ergonomics & Engineering, Controls Research Laboratory, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0166, USA
W. Karwowski Editor
Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA