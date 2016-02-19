Work Space, Equipment and Tool Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874412, 9781483296616

Work Space, Equipment and Tool Design, Volume 15

1st Edition

Editors: A. Mital W. Karwowski
eBook ISBN: 9781483296616
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 5th March 1991
Page Count: 377
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
58.36
58.36
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Workspace Design. Equipment and Tool Design. General.

Description

As the ergonomic aspect of many problems facing the industry today attracts more attention from the management, providing scientific knowledge and the know-how to solve such problems is becoming increasingly more important. The impetus for this book originated from the pressing need to make the state-of-the-art ergonomic information on workspace, equipment and tool design available to practising ergonomists, safety specialists, engineering designers, and business and technical managers.

The book reinforces the notion that ergonomic data should be explicitly integrated in the design of a system, and should become an indispensable part of the overall design process in production engineering, on an equal basis with such activities as mechanical component design, quality assurance, maintenance, inspection, etc. The focus is on selected ergonomic data for workspace, equipment and tool design, with special emphasis on the practical aspects of applying the available information to specific problem areas.

Details

No. of pages:
377
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9781483296616

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

A. Mital Editor

Anil Mital is Professor of Industrial Engineering and Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, and Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He is also the Founding Director of the Ergonomics and Engineering Controls Research Laboratory and former Director of Industrial Engineering at the University of Cincinnati. He holds a B.E. degree in Mechanical Engineering from Allahabad University, India, and an M.S. and a Ph.D. in Industrial Engineering from Kansas State University and Texas Tech University, respectively. He is Editor-in-Chief of the International Journal of Industrial Ergonomics, International Journal of Industrial Engineering and author/coauthor/editor of nearly 400 technical publications including 20 books. His research interests are in the areas of Applied Ergonomics, Application of Systems Methodologies to Ergonomics, Metal Cutting, Economic Justification and traditional Industrial Engineering. Dr Mital is the Founder of the International Society (formerly Foundation) of Occupational Ergonomics and Safety and a Fellow of the Human Factors and Ergonomics Society. He is also a Fellow of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and Past Director of its Ergonomics Division.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Cincinnati, Ergonomics & Engineering, Controls Research Laboratory, Cincinnati, OH 45221-0166, USA

W. Karwowski Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Industrial Engineering, University of Louisville, Louisville, KY, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.