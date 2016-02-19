Work on Atomic Physics (1912 - 1917) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720418026, 9780080871004

Work on Atomic Physics (1912 - 1917), Volume 2

1st Edition

Editors: U. Hoyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080871004
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1981
Page Count: 646
Table of Contents

Editors' foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Part I: Absorption of charged particles. Part II: Constitution of atoms and molecules. Part III: Consolidation of the quantum theory of the atom. Part IV: Selected correspondence 1912-1917. Inventory of manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.

