Work on Atomic Physics (1912 - 1917), Volume 2
1st Edition
Editors: U. Hoyer
eBook ISBN: 9780080871004
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st December 1981
Page Count: 646
Table of Contents
Editors' foreword. Abbreviated titles of periodicals. Part I: Absorption of charged particles. Part II: Constitution of atoms and molecules. Part III: Consolidation of the quantum theory of the atom. Part IV: Selected correspondence 1912-1917. Inventory of manuscripts in the Niels Bohr archive. Index.
