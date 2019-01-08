Work Across the Lifespan

1. An Invitation to Lifespan Thinking

Hannes Zacher, Cort W. Rudolph and Boris B. Baltes

Part I: Lifespan Perspectives

2. Theories of Cognitive Aging and Work

Gwenith G. Fisher, Marisol Chacon and Dorey S. Chaffee

3. A Neo-Socioanalytic Model of Personality Development

Christopher D. Nye and Brent W. Roberts

4. The Model of Selection, Optimization, Compensation

Darya Moghimi, Susanne Scheibe and Alexandra M. Freund

5. Motivational Theory of Lifespan Development

Jacob Shane and Jutta Heckhausen

6. Social and Emotional Theories of Aging

Da Jiang and Helene H. Fung

Part II: Lifespan Perspectives on Working and Careers

7. Cognition, Motivation, and Lifespan Development

Margaret E. Beier, Brittany C. Bradford, W. Jackeline Torres, Amy Shaw and Michelle H. Kim

8. Action Regulation Across the Lifespan

Winfried Hacker, Pierre Sachse and Christian Seubert

9. Lifespan Perspectives on Successful Aging at Work

Deborah A. Olson and Kenneth S. Shultz

10. Lifespan Perspectives on Careers and Career Development

Noemi Nagy, Ariane Froidevaux and Andreas Hirschi

Part III: Applications of Lifespan Perspectives

11. Lifespan Perspectives on Job and Work Design

David M. Cadiz, Jennifer R. Rineer and Donald M. Truxillo

12. Life Span Perspectives on Job Performance, Performance Appraisal/Management and Creative Performance

Jeanette N. Cleveland, Lena-Alyeska Huebner, Kemol J. Anderson and Della V. Agbeke

13. Perspective on Learning and Training

Harvey L. Sterns and A. Katherine Harrington

14. Lifespan Perspectives on Personnel Selection and Recruitment

Dennis Doverspike, Catalina Flores and Josh VanderLeest

15. Lifespan Perspective on Occupational Health

Antje Schmitt and Dana Unger

16. Lifespan Perspectives on Work and Nonwork Roles

Malissa A. Clark, Katelyn N. Sanders, Nicholas J. Haynes and Olivia H. Vande Griek

17. Lifespan Perspectives on Age-Related Stereotypes, Prejudice, and Discrimination at Work (and Beyond)

Jean McCarthy, Noreen Heraty and Ashley Bamberg

18. Lifespan Perspectives on Individuals’ Effort in Work Teams

Laura U.A. Gartner, Christoph Nohe and Guido Hertel

19. Lifespan Perspectives on Psychological Contracts

P. Matthijs Bal and Tim Vantilborgh

20. Lifespan Perspectives on Work Motivation

Dorien T.A.M. Kooij and Ruth Kanfer

21. Lifespan Perspectives on Work Values and Job Attitudes

Gregory R. Thrasher and Reed J. Bramble

22. Lifespan Perspectives on Leadership

Kathrin Rosing and Franziska Jungmann

23. Lifespan Perspectives on Emotion, Stress, and Conflict Management

Dieter Zapf, Sheena J. Johnson and Lena A. Beitler

24. Lifespan Perspectives on Organizational Climate

Florian Kunze and Andra F. Toader

25. Lifespan Perspectives on the Work-to-Retirement Transition

Yujie Zhan, Mo Wang and Victoria Daniel

26. Looking Forward: A New Agenda for Studying Work Across the Lifespan

Cort W. Rudolph, Hannes Zacher and Boris B. Baltes