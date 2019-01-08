Work Across the Lifespan
1st Edition
Description
Work Across the Lifespan coalesces theoretical and empirical perspectives on aging and work. This volume examines a collection of human development theories that explain trajectories of change, including patterns of growth, maintenance, and decline across the adult lifespan. At its core, the lifespan perspective assumes a focus on aging as a continuous process of intraindividual change and goal-based self-regulation. In this text, the lifespan perspective serves as a lens for examining the complex relationship between aging and work. Integrating research from the fields of developmental psychology as well as industrial, work, and organizational psychology, this authoritative reference brings together the collective thinking of researchers who study work, careers, organizations, and aging.
Key Features
- Summarizes key tenets of lifespan theories
- Applies lifespan theories to work, organizational life, and careers
- Examines age and work-related processes
- Provides an comprehensive lifespan perspective on work and aging
- Focuses on aging as a continuous intraindividual change process
Readership
Academics, primarily in industrial and organizational and applied developmental psychology, but also organizational behavior, management, human resources, organizational/occupational health, lifespan developmental psychology, life course sociology, and gerontology
Table of Contents
1. An Invitation to Lifespan Thinking
Hannes Zacher, Cort W. Rudolph and Boris B. Baltes
Part I: Lifespan Perspectives
2. Theories of Cognitive Aging and Work
Gwenith G. Fisher, Marisol Chacon and Dorey S. Chaffee
3. A Neo-Socioanalytic Model of Personality Development
Christopher D. Nye and Brent W. Roberts
4. The Model of Selection, Optimization, Compensation
Darya Moghimi, Susanne Scheibe and Alexandra M. Freund
5. Motivational Theory of Lifespan Development
Jacob Shane and Jutta Heckhausen
6. Social and Emotional Theories of Aging
Da Jiang and Helene H. Fung
Part II: Lifespan Perspectives on Working and Careers
7. Cognition, Motivation, and Lifespan Development
Margaret E. Beier, Brittany C. Bradford, W. Jackeline Torres, Amy Shaw and Michelle H. Kim
8. Action Regulation Across the Lifespan
Winfried Hacker, Pierre Sachse and Christian Seubert
9. Lifespan Perspectives on Successful Aging at Work
Deborah A. Olson and Kenneth S. Shultz
10. Lifespan Perspectives on Careers and Career Development
Noemi Nagy, Ariane Froidevaux and Andreas Hirschi
Part III: Applications of Lifespan Perspectives
11. Lifespan Perspectives on Job and Work Design
David M. Cadiz, Jennifer R. Rineer and Donald M. Truxillo
12. Life Span Perspectives on Job Performance, Performance Appraisal/Management and Creative Performance
Jeanette N. Cleveland, Lena-Alyeska Huebner, Kemol J. Anderson and Della V. Agbeke
13. Perspective on Learning and Training
Harvey L. Sterns and A. Katherine Harrington
14. Lifespan Perspectives on Personnel Selection and Recruitment
Dennis Doverspike, Catalina Flores and Josh VanderLeest
15. Lifespan Perspective on Occupational Health
Antje Schmitt and Dana Unger
16. Lifespan Perspectives on Work and Nonwork Roles
Malissa A. Clark, Katelyn N. Sanders, Nicholas J. Haynes and Olivia H. Vande Griek
17. Lifespan Perspectives on Age-Related Stereotypes, Prejudice, and Discrimination at Work (and Beyond)
Jean McCarthy, Noreen Heraty and Ashley Bamberg
18. Lifespan Perspectives on Individuals’ Effort in Work Teams
Laura U.A. Gartner, Christoph Nohe and Guido Hertel
19. Lifespan Perspectives on Psychological Contracts
P. Matthijs Bal and Tim Vantilborgh
20. Lifespan Perspectives on Work Motivation
Dorien T.A.M. Kooij and Ruth Kanfer
21. Lifespan Perspectives on Work Values and Job Attitudes
Gregory R. Thrasher and Reed J. Bramble
22. Lifespan Perspectives on Leadership
Kathrin Rosing and Franziska Jungmann
23. Lifespan Perspectives on Emotion, Stress, and Conflict Management
Dieter Zapf, Sheena J. Johnson and Lena A. Beitler
24. Lifespan Perspectives on Organizational Climate
Florian Kunze and Andra F. Toader
25. Lifespan Perspectives on the Work-to-Retirement Transition
Yujie Zhan, Mo Wang and Victoria Daniel
26. Looking Forward: A New Agenda for Studying Work Across the Lifespan
Cort W. Rudolph, Hannes Zacher and Boris B. Baltes
Details
About the Editor
Boris Baltes
Dr. Boris Baltes is Associate Provost for Faculty Affairs and Professor of Psychology at Wayne State University. Dr. Baltes received his MBA from the University of Wisconsin in 1992 and his PhD in Industrial Organizational Psychology from Northern Illinois University in 1998. He joined the Department of Psychology at Wayne State University that year. Before joining the Provost’s office, he served as Chair of the Department of Psychology. His major research interests include examining biases in performance appraisal, age and workplace issues as well as work-family conflict/balance. His work, including over 70 publications and chapters, has appeared in many journals including the Journal of Applied Psychology, Organizational Behavior and Human Decision Processes, Journal of Management, and the Journal of Organizational Behavior. He is a guest editor for the Journal of Organizational Behavior and is on the editorial board of various journals. He is also a fellow of the Society for Industrial/Organizational Psychology (a division of the American Psychological Association).
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Psychology, Wayne State University, Detroit, MI, USA
Cort Rudolph
Cort W. Rudolph is an assistant professor of Industrial & Organizational Psychology at Saint Louis University. He received a BA from DePaul University, and a MA and Ph.D. from Wayne State University. Cort’s research focuses on a variety of issues related to the aging workforce, including applications of lifespan development theories, wellbeing and work-longevity, and ageism/generationalism. His work has been published in top-ranked journals, including the Journal of Applied Psychology, the Journal of Organizational Behavior, the Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, and Leadership Quarterly. Cort is an associate editor of the Journal of Vocational Behavior, and serves on several editorial review boards, including Work, Aging and Retirement, the Journal of Managerial Psychology, and the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Industrial and Organizational Psychology, St. Louis University, St. Louis, MO, USA
Hannes Zacher
Hannes Zacher is a full professor of work and organizational psychology at Leipzig University, Germany. He received a diploma in psychology from the Technical University of Braunschweig and a Ph.D. from the University of Giessen. In his research program, Hannes investigates successful aging at work, career development, and occupational stress and well-being; proactivity, innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship; and pro-environmental employee behavior. His work has been published in journals such as Academy of Management Review, Journal of Applied Psychology, Journal of Organizational Behavior, and Psychology and Aging. Hannes is an associate editor of the Journal of Occupational and Organizational Psychology and serves on a number of editorial boards, including Journal of Vocational Behavior, Journal of Occupational Health Psychology, and Work, Aging and Retirement.
Affiliations and Expertise
Leipzig University, Institute of Psychology, Leipzig, Germany
Reviews
“Work Across the Lifespan brings together the best psychological scholarship on the theoretical and practical linkage between age, work, careers and organizations. This book will be an asset for all who have in interest in demographic change and the workplace.” -- Kène Henkens, Ph.D. Netherlands Interdisciplinary Demographic Institute (NIDI-KNAW)), University of Amsterdam
“Work Across the Lifespan explores the impact of aging across work, careers and organizations. It uses the concept of lifespan development to understand the issues surrounding the workplace. This is truly an innovative and creative approach to understanding aging in the context of work. It is a must read for anybody interested in the life span concept as it applies to the workplace.” -- Professor Sir Cary Cooper, CBE, Organizational Psychology and Health, ALLIANCE Manchester Business School.