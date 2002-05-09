In this book leading experts within the industry come together to give the first comprehensive treatments of the science and technology of wool to be published in over 20 years.



The wool industry has been through a period of substantial change, with a major overhaul of trading methods, exciting innovations in wool-scouring and wool processing methods, and the development of modern technology reflecting a strong emphasis on environmental concerns and energy conservation. Research into wool science has continued to grow, and the technologist now has a better understanding of both the chemical and the physical properties of wool. Modern instruments can determine the structural differences between several types of wool proteins and how they interact, and this knowledge is leading to a deeper understanding of what can be done to create better products and more effective processes.



Wool: Science and technology is an essential reference resource for anyone involved in the worldwide wool industry whether as processor, manufacturer, or user for the garment and carpets trades.