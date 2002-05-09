Wool - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735743, 9781855737648

Wool

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: W S Simpson G Crawshaw
eBook ISBN: 9781855737648
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735743
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 9th May 2002
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Wool production and fibre marketing; Wool scouring, carbonising and effluent treatment; Fibre morphology; Physical properties of wool; Wool chemistry; Mechanical processing for yarn production; Chemical processes for enhanced appearance and performance; Practical wool dyeing; Manufacture of wool products; Carpets, felts and nonwoven fabrics; Finishing; Overview of global dynamics in the wool textile industry.

Description

In this book leading experts within the industry come together to give the first comprehensive treatments of the science and technology of wool to be published in over 20 years.

The wool industry has been through a period of substantial change, with a major overhaul of trading methods, exciting innovations in wool-scouring and wool processing methods, and the development of modern technology reflecting a strong emphasis on environmental concerns and energy conservation. Research into wool science has continued to grow, and the technologist now has a better understanding of both the chemical and the physical properties of wool. Modern instruments can determine the structural differences between several types of wool proteins and how they interact, and this knowledge is leading to a deeper understanding of what can be done to create better products and more effective processes.

Wool: Science and technology is an essential reference resource for anyone involved in the worldwide wool industry whether as processor, manufacturer, or user for the garment and carpets trades.

Key Features

  • First new comprehensive treatment of wool for over 20 years
  • Covers all aspects of processing, treatment and manufacture
  • Contributions form distinguished experts worldwide

Readership

Anyone involved in the worldwide wool industry whether as processor, manufacturer, or user for the garment and carpets trades

Details

About the Editors

W S Simpson Editor

Dr W. S. Simpson spent most of his working career with the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand (WRONZ), and held the position of Managing Director from 1978 until 1992. After retiring from that post, he managed several projects funded by the New Zealand Foundation for Research, Science and Technology. He has published more than 80 papers on the subject of wool chemistry and its application to industrial processes.

G Crawshaw Editor

