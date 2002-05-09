Wool
1st Edition
Science and Technology
Table of Contents
Wool production and fibre marketing; Wool scouring, carbonising and effluent treatment; Fibre morphology; Physical properties of wool; Wool chemistry; Mechanical processing for yarn production; Chemical processes for enhanced appearance and performance; Practical wool dyeing; Manufacture of wool products; Carpets, felts and nonwoven fabrics; Finishing; Overview of global dynamics in the wool textile industry.
Description
In this book leading experts within the industry come together to give the first comprehensive treatments of the science and technology of wool to be published in over 20 years.
The wool industry has been through a period of substantial change, with a major overhaul of trading methods, exciting innovations in wool-scouring and wool processing methods, and the development of modern technology reflecting a strong emphasis on environmental concerns and energy conservation. Research into wool science has continued to grow, and the technologist now has a better understanding of both the chemical and the physical properties of wool. Modern instruments can determine the structural differences between several types of wool proteins and how they interact, and this knowledge is leading to a deeper understanding of what can be done to create better products and more effective processes.
Wool: Science and technology is an essential reference resource for anyone involved in the worldwide wool industry whether as processor, manufacturer, or user for the garment and carpets trades.
Key Features
- First new comprehensive treatment of wool for over 20 years
- Covers all aspects of processing, treatment and manufacture
- Contributions form distinguished experts worldwide
Readership
Anyone involved in the worldwide wool industry whether as processor, manufacturer, or user for the garment and carpets trades
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 9th May 2002
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855737648
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855735743
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
W S Simpson Editor
Dr W. S. Simpson spent most of his working career with the Wool Research Organisation of New Zealand (WRONZ), and held the position of Managing Director from 1978 until 1992. After retiring from that post, he managed several projects funded by the New Zealand Foundation for Research, Science and Technology. He has published more than 80 papers on the subject of wool chemistry and its application to industrial processes.