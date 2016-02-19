Woody Plant Communities
1st Edition
Description
Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume VI: Woody Plant Communities focuses on the water relations of woody plants in a community context. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with a quantitative overview of sources of water available to woody plants. Separate chapters follow that discuss the water relations of coniferous, temperate hardwood, and tropical and subtropical forests and woodlands; apple and citrus orchards; closely related woody plants; and tea plantations. For each of these plant communities, emphasis is placed on hydrological cycles; water use and transpiration; absorption of water; and effects of environmental factors on soil and plant water balance. The effects of water deficits on physiological processes; vegetative and reproductive growth; yield of harvested products; drought resistance; and cultural practices affecting plant water balance and yield are also emphasized in this book. This volume will be useful to both researchers and those involved in the practice of growing woody plants for wood and fruit crops and for esthetic values.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Other Volumes
1. Sources of Water
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Moisture for Woody Plants
References
2. Coniferous Forests and Plantations
I. Introduction
II. Transpiration
III. Water Movement in the Tree
IV. Changes in Water Storage
V. Soil Water
VI. The Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum
References
3. Temperate Hardwood Forests
I. Introduction
II. Temperate Hardwood Forests
III. General Water Relations of Trees
IV. Stomatal Aperture
V. Diurnal and Seasonal Patterns of Water Status
VI. Water Deficits and Physiological Processes
VII. Drought Tolerance
References
4. Tropical and Subtropical Forests and Woodlands
I. Introduction
II. Hydrology
III. Absorption of Water
IV. Water Use and Transpiration
V. Stomata and Water Potential
VI. Effects of Water Deficits
VII. Drought Tolerance
References
5. Citrus Orchards
I. Introduction
II. Trees
III. Orchards
IV. Irrigation
References
6. Apple Orchards
I. Introduction
II. Growth and Reproductive Cycle
III. Climatic Requirements
IV. Evaporation from Orchards
V. Water Flow through the Soil-Plant System: Plant Water Potential
VI. Effects of Deficits on Growth and Reproduction
VII. Irrigation and Its Effects
VIII. Drought Resistance and Adaptation
IX. Concluding Remarks
References
7. Tea Plantations
I. Introduction
II. Hydrology
III. Factors Affecting Evaporation
IV. Effects of Drought on Growth and Yield
V. Cultural Practices and Water Relations
References
8. Closely Related Woody Plants
I. Introduction
II. Comparative Water Relations and Drought Tolerance
III. Applications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 598
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1981
- Published:
- 28th June 1981
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144919