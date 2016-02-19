Woody Plant Communities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124241565, 9780323144919

Woody Plant Communities

1st Edition

Editors: T.T. Kozlowski
eBook ISBN: 9780323144919
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th June 1981
Page Count: 598
Description

Water Deficits and Plant Growth, Volume VI: Woody Plant Communities focuses on the water relations of woody plants in a community context. Organized into eight chapters, this book begins with a quantitative overview of sources of water available to woody plants. Separate chapters follow that discuss the water relations of coniferous, temperate hardwood, and tropical and subtropical forests and woodlands; apple and citrus orchards; closely related woody plants; and tea plantations. For each of these plant communities, emphasis is placed on hydrological cycles; water use and transpiration; absorption of water; and effects of environmental factors on soil and plant water balance. The effects of water deficits on physiological processes; vegetative and reproductive growth; yield of harvested products; drought resistance; and cultural practices affecting plant water balance and yield are also emphasized in this book. This volume will be useful to both researchers and those involved in the practice of growing woody plants for wood and fruit crops and for esthetic values.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Other Volumes

1. Sources of Water

I. Introduction

II. Sources of Moisture for Woody Plants

References

2. Coniferous Forests and Plantations

I. Introduction

II. Transpiration

III. Water Movement in the Tree

IV. Changes in Water Storage

V. Soil Water

VI. The Soil-Plant-Atmosphere Continuum

References

3. Temperate Hardwood Forests

I. Introduction

II. Temperate Hardwood Forests

III. General Water Relations of Trees

IV. Stomatal Aperture

V. Diurnal and Seasonal Patterns of Water Status

VI. Water Deficits and Physiological Processes

VII. Drought Tolerance

References

4. Tropical and Subtropical Forests and Woodlands

I. Introduction

II. Hydrology

III. Absorption of Water

IV. Water Use and Transpiration

V. Stomata and Water Potential

VI. Effects of Water Deficits

VII. Drought Tolerance

References

5. Citrus Orchards

I. Introduction

II. Trees

III. Orchards

IV. Irrigation

References

6. Apple Orchards

I. Introduction

II. Growth and Reproductive Cycle

III. Climatic Requirements

IV. Evaporation from Orchards

V. Water Flow through the Soil-Plant System: Plant Water Potential

VI. Effects of Deficits on Growth and Reproduction

VII. Irrigation and Its Effects

VIII. Drought Resistance and Adaptation

IX. Concluding Remarks

References

7. Tea Plantations

I. Introduction

II. Hydrology

III. Factors Affecting Evaporation

IV. Effects of Drought on Growth and Yield

V. Cultural Practices and Water Relations

References

8. Closely Related Woody Plants

I. Introduction

II. Comparative Water Relations and Drought Tolerance

III. Applications

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
598
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323144919

About the Editor

T.T. Kozlowski

