Woodlice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080259420, 9781483285788

Woodlice

1st Edition

Authors: S. Sutton
eBook ISBN: 9781483285788
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st November 1980
Woodlice are one of the few land-living groups of the class Crustacea. In order to live in such a harsh environment, they have evolved many structural and behavioural mechanisms to conserve water. This book covers not only the morphology and physiology of woodlice but also the behaviour, genetics and population ecology. The parasites and predators, and distribution and range of the British species are described. A checklist of British species of woodlice accompanies an illustrated identification key. Practical ideas of study techniques are supported by many suggestions for further investigation - many of which are accompanied by detailed instructions

For students of zoology and biology, school and public libraries.

(partial) Body structure. Physiology. Behaviour. Genetics. Food, predators and parasites. Population ecology. Distribution and habitat ranges. Identification of British woodlice. Techniques of study. Investigations. Appendix. Bibliography. Index.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285788

S. Sutton

Lecturer in Zoology, University of Leeds, UK

