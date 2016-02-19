Woodlice are one of the few land-living groups of the class Crustacea. In order to live in such a harsh environment, they have evolved many structural and behavioural mechanisms to conserve water. This book covers not only the morphology and physiology of woodlice but also the behaviour, genetics and population ecology. The parasites and predators, and distribution and range of the British species are described. A checklist of British species of woodlice accompanies an illustrated identification key. Practical ideas of study techniques are supported by many suggestions for further investigation - many of which are accompanied by detailed instructions