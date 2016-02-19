Woodlice
1st Edition
Description
Woodlice are one of the few land-living groups of the class Crustacea. In order to live in such a harsh environment, they have evolved many structural and behavioural mechanisms to conserve water. This book covers not only the morphology and physiology of woodlice but also the behaviour, genetics and population ecology. The parasites and predators, and distribution and range of the British species are described. A checklist of British species of woodlice accompanies an illustrated identification key. Practical ideas of study techniques are supported by many suggestions for further investigation - many of which are accompanied by detailed instructions
Readership
For students of zoology and biology, school and public libraries.
Table of Contents
(partial) Body structure. Physiology. Behaviour. Genetics. Food, predators and parasites. Population ecology. Distribution and habitat ranges. Identification of British woodlice. Techniques of study. Investigations. Appendix. Bibliography. Index.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1972
- Published:
- 1st November 1980
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285788
About the Author
S. Sutton
Affiliations and Expertise
Lecturer in Zoology, University of Leeds, UK